Former Owasso City Manager Rodney Ray died Thursday morning at the age of 73.
Ray spent much of his professional life working in local government. He held roles as a consultant and municipal leader at several area communities.
Ray served two different stints as Owasso city manager, from 1985-98 and 2001-13. Ray was suspended with pay in 2013 after an undisclosed employee ethics complaint. Late that year, a Tulsa County grand jury returned no indictment as a result of an investigation that targeted Ray and others tied to the city.
Ray in 2014 was hired as executive director of the nonprofit Grand Lake Association, partially funded by business enterprises in the Grand Lake area.
Ray had served as the president of The Municipal Institute in Owasso since 2013. He was also the executive director of Associated Builders and Contractors from 1981-86 and the Jenks city manager from 1977-81.
Funeral arrangements will be made through Mowery Funeral Services in Owasso.
