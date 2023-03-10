A former University of Oklahoma regent and Claremore business executive pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to tax evasion.

Phillip Barry Albert, 63, the former president of Pelco Structural LLC, admitted to not paying an estimated $1 million in federal taxes for the combined years of 2014-2019.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson filed one count of tax evasion against Albert on Jan. 23 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Albert admitted that between 2014 and May 2021 he coordinated with a third party to have company checks sent to his personal bank account in a manner so that it would not appear on a W-2 form or cause him to owe tax.

“During that time, at my direction, I had the company’s outside payroll service company issue purported 'reimbursement' payments to me, via checks, that were structured so that they would neither have federal income taxes withheld nor appear on my Forms W-2,” Albert wrote in his plea.

“I did not submit receipts or any documentation to support the alleged 'reimbursements,' but instead, I would tell the company’s Controller, Don Eagleton, whatever amount I wanted, including on an least one occasion giving him a scrap of paper with the amount,” Albert continued in his plea.

“In fact, I knew that the checks did not relate to any legitimate business expense I had made on behalf of Pelco Structural and for which I could have legitimately expected reimbursement,” Albert wrote.

A tax evasion conviction carries no minimum prison term, a maximum term of five years and a fine of not more than $100,000.

In Albert’s case, criminal sentencing guidelines, based on his total offense level, call for a prison term ranging from 24 months to 30 months in prison, U.S. Magistrate Donald D. Bush said during the hearing.

In addition to a possible fine, Albert will pay $1,000,232 in restitution to U.S. Internal Revenue Service and $2,615,750 in restitution to Pelco Industries Inc., according to the plea agreement.

Albert will be formally sentenced at a date to be determined later.

Albert opened the Claremore steel pole manufacturing business in 2005 with Phil Parduhn, whose family owns Pelco Products Inc. in Edmond.

Albert is the second former Pelco Structural employee to face criminal charges in federal court in the past year.

Prosecutors charged Eagleton Aug. 9 with one count of misprision of a felony when he failed to notify law enforcement about Albert's alleged scheme to receive unauthorized payments from the company.

Eagleton pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 14. He faces a statutory maximum three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the pecuniary gain/loss caused by his acts.

Both Eagleton and Albert left Pelco Structural in April 2019, according to Tulsa World archives and court records.

Albert was a regent at the University of Oklahoma from 2016 until he resigned in January 2022.

In addition to being a university regent, Albert was Tulsa Regional Chamber president in 2017.