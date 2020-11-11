Former OSU standout, current PGA star Wolff has been a kind-hearted, fierce competitor since childhood

The rest of the world is starting to see what friends of Matthew Wolff have witnessed since he was a teenager.
Wolff is now one of the top young pros on the PGA Tour. On Thursday, he'll make his Masters debut. But, even as a youngster in California, Wolff was talented, and let's not forget, competitive.
Childhood friend and current Fresno State golfer Seldon Doyle said some of his most memorable matches were against Wolff when they were 12 and 13 years old.
Doyle and Wolff, who grew up about 15 minutes from each other in California, met at a Ventura County Junior Golf Association tournament when they were around 8 years old.
“We used to play like a mini-tour and it was like 8 to 9 years old,” Doyle said. “It was me, another Matthew and then Matt Wolff came and started playing and started taking all the trophies. So we were like, oh, who’s this kid coming up?”
It didn’t take long to realize Wolff was one of the best golfers in the area. He continued to be the best through high school and during his two years at Oklahoma State before embarking on a professional career that has started with top-5 finishes in his first two majors.
Wolff was highly competitive growing up. But as competitive as he was, Doyle said Wolff was always one of the friendliest competitors on the course, saying he was a kid you didn’t mind losing to by 10 strokes. His Westlake High School coach, Rick Naranjo, and OSU golf coach Alan Bratton raved about his character.
“He was always humble,” Doyle said. “He always thanked people and was respectful. I think the biggest thing was he was way more friendly than the other people that I met in golf. It was saying something because he was so good he could have easily been very cocky growing up, but he just wasn’t.”
Doyle remembers golfing in the final round of a VCJGA tournament at the Rustic Canyon Golf Course when he and Wolff were barely teenagers. They were trading birdies and by the time they reached the back nine, Wolff was 3-or 4-under-par and Doyle was 1-or 2-under.
Doyle made a 30-foot birdie putt on a difficult 14th hole that he thought would cut into Wolff’s two-stroke lead. Wolff responded with a difficult 20-foot putt to stay in front.
“I thought I definitely won the hole and he just poured it in right on top of me,” Doyle said. “When this is all going on we’re like 13 at the time. It was just kind of crazy to be battling out like that at such a young age. We were just switching off birdies like it was nothing. It was the best time I’ve ever had on the course. It was crazy fun. After the round, I remember we had a conversation with our families and stuff. We were all happy and he was like, 'You know, Seldon, you didn’t lose this round. You just got beat.' I’ll never forget that.”
Eight years later, Wolff found himself in a similar situation. Only this time it was the U.S. Open in September. Wolff went into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau with a chance to win his first major at age 21. Wolff shot a 75 in the final round while DeChambeau shot a 67 to win.
“I played really tough all week. I battled hard. Things just didn’t go my way,” Wolff said at the time. “But first U.S. Open, second place is something to be proud of and hold your head up high for.”
If he had won, he would have been among only a handful of golfers (Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Bobby Jones among them) to win a major at the age of 21 or younger. Wolff's second-place finish followed his fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship in August.
“Bryson DeChambeau put up a performance that was exceptional. He kind of went and took the championship,” OSU men’s golf coach Alan Bratton said days after the U.S. Open. “It’s not like Matt let down and didn’t perform. He just got beat. I think he’s excited for events that are coming.”
Bratton doesn’t have any doubt that Wolff, who made the putt that secured an NCAA national championship for OSU in 2018 and then won the NCAA individual title a year later, will continue trending upward in his young professional career. He knew Wolff had the potential to go pro the first time he saw him hit a ball.
Wolff appeared on OSU's radar when another high school kid from California took an unofficial visit to Stillwater. Bratton wasn’t sure if that kid was good enough to play at OSU but he mentioned a golfer he recently played with who shot a 61. Bratton asked his name, and it was Matthew Wolff.
“Our assistant coach at the time saw him first and sent me a video and told me I was going to love what I saw, which I did," Bratton said. “It makes a different sound when he hits the ball compared to most players. So certainly he had a skillset that you could see immediately he had a chance to be elite. And then as I got to know him and kind of watched him work at his craft, you see that he certainly has a chance for a long career at the highest level.”
OSU started tracking his results and Bratton said they fell in love with him as an athlete before even getting a chance to speak with Wolff. Bratton called Naranjo during Wolff’s junior year. He was more concerned with asking Naranjo about Wolff’s character than his golf.
“He had a great attitude with other players,” Naranjo said. “He had the forget-a-bad-shot attitude and that’s what he was very impressed with. He called me a couple of times about Matt and talked about his injuries that he had and if I’d seen any difference. I was like, nope.”
Wolff was a great athlete who Doyle said dabbled in soccer, baseball, basketball and flag football before realizing his best sport was golf. Wolff broke his collarbone heading into his sophomore season while playing touch football with friends. He was back on the golf course within a month.
Wolff was forced to rehab with a strength program, which helped him get more length on his ball.
“After his injury, I think he was better because his rehab and strengthening program became more visible,” Naranjo said. “You could see that he was improving his length because of strength programs.”
Sophomore year was when Wolff first crossed paths with swing coach George Gankas, who offered him a lesson to improve the strength in his swing. Wolff’s unique swing has taken the golf world by storm.
It’s an unorthodox swing that Naranjo said he never tried to change. Wolff could control the ball and put it wherever he wanted, Naranjo said.
“It was funny and I inquired him as to how he acquired that,” Naranjo said. “He said oh, it started in little league and T-ball and he started doing that to get more power into his swing. He already had it and I saw no reason to change.”
Naranjo said Gankas, who was big on golfers using their legs to help their swing strength, improved Wolff’s motion going down into the ball.
Wolff’s unique form gets discussed often, but Doyle said people hardly mentioned it when they were growing up.
“It really was never a conversation until he got to high school and he started beating everybody," Doyle said.
“He’s always had the same kind of homemade, unique swing that he has," Doyle said. "He’s always kind of had a little bit of a loop and he’s always lifted his left heel up off the ground. … He made his swing himself I feel like from playing baseball and stuff. He just kind of had that feel.”
Gankas has helped Wolff perfect it but nobody ever tried to force him to change it.
"Honestly, I think that’s why he made it so far in his career because he just kept it natural,” Doyle said. “Obviously, George, his coach has helped not tweak anything in his swing or change anything. You can obviously tell that it’s free-flowing. He’s not holding back. He’s not restricted or anything on his swing. He’s just fluid in motion.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.