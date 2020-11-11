Former OSU standout, current PGA star Wolff has been a kind-hearted, fierce competitor since childhood

“He was always humble,” Doyle said. “He always thanked people and was respectful. I think the biggest thing was he was way more friendly than the other people that I met in golf. It was saying something because he was so good he could have easily been very cocky growing up, but he just wasn’t.”

Doyle remembers golfing in the final round of a VCJGA tournament at the Rustic Canyon Golf Course when he and Wolff were barely teenagers. They were trading birdies and by the time they reached the back nine, Wolff was 3-or 4-under-par and Doyle was 1-or 2-under.

Doyle made a 30-foot birdie putt on a difficult 14th hole that he thought would cut into Wolff’s two-stroke lead. Wolff responded with a difficult 20-foot putt to stay in front.

“I thought I definitely won the hole and he just poured it in right on top of me,” Doyle said. “When this is all going on we’re like 13 at the time. It was just kind of crazy to be battling out like that at such a young age. We were just switching off birdies like it was nothing. It was the best time I’ve ever had on the course. It was crazy fun. After the round, I remember we had a conversation with our families and stuff. We were all happy and he was like, 'You know, Seldon, you didn’t lose this round. You just got beat.' I’ll never forget that.”