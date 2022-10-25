Former OSU president, state senator James Halligan dies

Former Oklahoma State University president and state senator James Halligan died Tuesday in Stillwater, OSU announced.

He was 86.

An Iowa native, Halligan came to OSU from New Mexico State in 1994. Assuming the presidency at a time of some turmoil, Halligan quickly proved popular with students and faculty.

A number of academic advances and improvements occurred or began during his eight years as president, but he also had to deal with the loss of 10 lives, including several students, in a 2001 plane crash involving the OSU men's basketball team.

"He faced and overcame many challenges as president of our beloved university, reversing a trend of declining enrollment and resetting our future on a more positive track," current President Kayse Shrum said in a written statement. "Jim and his wife Ann led with compassion and strength."

"President Halligan’s steady and confident leadership during challenging times enabled our university to turn the corner and set the stage for years of growth," said OSU/A&M Regents Chairman Jarold Callahan. "Regents who worked with President Halligan speak of his time with respect."

A chemical engineer by training, Halligan worked briefly in the petroleum industry before embarking on an academic career that included stops at the University of Arkansas, Texas Tech and New Mexico State, where he was the president for 10 years.

After retiring from OSU in 2002, Halligan served two terms in the Oklahoma State Senate. He did not seek re-election and retired in 2016.

Sen. Tom Dugger, who served as Halligan's campaign manager and followed him in office, described Halligan as "a mentor and trusted friend."

"He was very soft spoken, a consummate professional and competent in every way," Dugger said in a written statement.