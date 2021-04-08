Former OKC attorney, boyfriend charged with murder in killing of boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, parents

Court records indicate Harroz agreed to the suspension of her law license on an interim basis, writing that based on the advice of her attorney she believed "it would be in the best interests of justice" at least pending resolution of her federal case. She was accused in Oklahoma City federal court of buying a weapon for Titus a month before the shootings.

Harroz later pleaded guilty in an agreement to a single federal firearms count alleging she illegally possessed a rifle on Aug. 4, 2019, while knowingly being named as a respondent in an active protective order case in Oklahoma County.

She received a 2-year prison sentence on March 23, though the court recommended she "be designated to home confinement" if eligible or spend that time in a facility near Phoenix.

Iski's statement on Thursday indicates the seller of the rifle reported Harroz and Titus test fired the weapon he sold them and also fired a second rifle they brought with them that day.

Iski said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation determined shell casings retrieved from the portion of the seller's property where he alleged the couple test fired the rifles were a match to casings seized from the shooting scene in Okmulgee County.