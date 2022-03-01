Former OBN agent admits falsifying search warrants

A former Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agent will receive probation after admitting to falsifying two search warrants, according to a plea agreement.

Tommy McGlasson, 37, of Vinita, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to submitting falsified search warrants to Facebook while he was an OBN agent in September 2020, according to court records.

“That is, I used my position and authority as a law enforcement officer with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to willfully and intentionally deprive” two individuals (identified only by their initials) “of the right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure as protected by our Constitution and laws of the United States,” McGlasson wrote in his plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The plea agreement still requires judicial approval.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma charged McGlasson Jan. 19 with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The misdemeanor information carried a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment and a fine of not more than $100,000.

McGlasson worked for OBN from Sept. 20, 2018 to Sept. 22, 2020, when he was given the choice of resigning or being terminated, an agency spokesman said.

Prosecutors and McGlasson agreed to the stipulated sentence after considering various factors, including: the strength of the evidence, judicial economy, the interests of justice and his acceptance of responsibility, according to the plea agreement.

McGlasson is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.

