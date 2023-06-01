Former NBA star Kevin Johnson said the reason for opening his third Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant in Tulsa was to "shine a light."

"I wanted this restaurant to be here because, Tulsa, you deserve it," Johnson said prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to open the restaurant at 222 N. Detroit Ave.

That the opening took place on the 102nd anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and in the place that had been destroyed by violence and fire during the conflagration, also were intentional.

Johnson praised the resilience of Black Tulsans, saying, "You people have been fighting for this community for a long, long time, and I think it's time we shine a light on Tulsa."

Given a place of honor among those gathered for the ceremony were the three remaining survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre — Hughes "Uncle Red" Van Ellis, 102; Viola Fletcher, 109; and Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108. They were also escorted first into the restaurant, where Johnson said they would be served the first meals at the Tulsa location of Fixins Soul Kitchen.

"These people were here one hundred years ago," Johnson said, "and they are still here. Their spirit, their presence, is what brings us all together," adding that he wanted Fixins to be seen as a way of "building on their legacy."

Johnson's affinity for Tulsa is a family affair: his grandparents lived in Tulsa, and he introduced a number of family members who were present at the event.

"I just want you all to know I got Tulsa roots," he said. "I'm not some outsider coming in."

Johnson also acknowledged the owners of three long-lived, Black-owned North Tulsa restaurants, Evelyn's, Wanda J's and Sweet Lisa's Cafe. He said the private dining room in the Tulsa location for Fixins contains the names of all the Black-owned restaurants that were operating in the Greenwood neighborhood in the early 1920s, and that these three businesses represented the continuation of that legacy.

"This restaurant wouldn't be here if I hadn't gotten their permission," Johnson said. "I went to each of these three businesses, and told them what I was wanting to do. But I wouldn't have gone ahead if they hadn't given their blessing.

"And every one of them said, 'We need new businesses in this area,' and that Fixins in Tulsa would help all of us," Johnson said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included a blessing by Pastor Ray Owen of Metropolitan Baptist Church, and comments from Rick Muncrief, CEO of Devon Energy, which owns the building that Fixins anchors; Raymond Dowsell of Greenwood Rising; and former MTV personalist Ananda Lewis, as well as a stirring performance of the Sam Cooke classic, "A Change's Gonna Come," by Tulsa vocalist Tony Mason.

Fixins Soul Kitchen will open with limited hours for a series of special events beginning June 6. It will officially open to the public beginning June 13.

The menu includes entrees such as fried chicken ($14-$18), fried catfish ($19), oxtails ($23) and smothered pork chops ($16), along with restaurant's signature chicken and waffles ($9-$17).

Other choices include the Better Burger ($15) and the Hot Chicken Sandwich ($15), three salads, and side dishes such as collard greens cooked with turkey necks, charred okra with bacon, black-eyed peas and candied yams ($5 each if purchased separately).

Drinks include sweet tea and five flavors of Kool-Aid, served in Mason jars ($3), as well as wine, beer and cocktails.

Johnson said that, when fully staffed, Fixins will employ 85, adding that the restaurant is still hiring.

The restaurant will donate a portion of opening week profits to Greenwood Rising, the state-of-the-art history center honoring the legacy of Black Wall Street before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. It will also make a donation to the Thunder Fellows Program — developed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Creative Arts Agency, which provides curriculum in essential skill sets for Black high school and college students in the Tulsa area.

The restaurant is also planning for a Juneteenth celebration to be held on June 16.

