Former Jenks mayor, construction executive announce plans to run for Tulsa County commission seat

Jack has never held an elected office but is no stranger to politics. He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate District 25 in 2016, serves on the Tulsa County Election Board and has been an active member of the Tulsa County Republican Party. He served as the organization’s chairman from 2018 to 2020.

“When I am elected to this position, I am checking my party membership at the door, because I will be the commissioner of everyone in District 3,” Jack said. “I won’t be the commissioner of just the Republicans of District 3; I am going to be the commissioner of all of them, and I fully understand that, and I have to work on behalf of everyone.”

Both men say they believe their work in the private sector has also helped prepare them to be effective county commissioners.

Jack was an executive with Manhattan Construction for more than a decade before retiring in 2016 and has run his own construction management business. Prior to joining Manhattan, he was president and part owner of Oil Capital Electric, where he worked for 23 years. Jack and his family moved to Oklahoma from Chicago when he was transferred to the state to work on a project for L.K. Comstock.