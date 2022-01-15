Former Jenks mayor, construction executive announce plans to run for Tulsa County commission seat

District 3 Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters doesn’t leave office until this week and already candidates are lining up to run for his seat in November.
Longtime construction executive Bob Jack and former Jenks Mayor Kelly Dunkerley have announced their candidacies, guaranteeing a Republican primary election in June.
No Democrat has announced plans to run. The filing period is in April.
Peters, 77, announced his retirement last month. His deputy chief, Vicki Adams, will serve as acting county commissioner until Peters’ successor is sworn in after the November election.
“In everyone’s life, opportunities come along that you never expected, and I think that’s what this is,” said Jack, 72.
Dunkerley, 56, has a long record of public service. He served on the Jenks Planning Commission from 2011 to 2013 and the Jenks City Council from 2013 through 2017. He was elected by his peers on the City Council to serve as mayor from 2015 to 2017.
“I think (public service) is important,” Dunkerley said. “We have a lot to be thankful (for) in this country, and I want to find ways to serve my community … in things that take advantage of my experience and my talents.”
Jack has never held an elected office but is no stranger to politics. He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate District 25 in 2016, serves on the Tulsa County Election Board and has been an active member of the Tulsa County Republican Party. He served as the organization’s chairman from 2018 to 2020.
“When I am elected to this position, I am checking my party membership at the door, because I will be the commissioner of everyone in District 3,” Jack said. “I won’t be the commissioner of just the Republicans of District 3; I am going to be the commissioner of all of them, and I fully understand that, and I have to work on behalf of everyone.”
Both men say they believe their work in the private sector has also helped prepare them to be effective county commissioners.
Jack was an executive with Manhattan Construction for more than a decade before retiring in 2016 and has run his own construction management business. Prior to joining Manhattan, he was president and part owner of Oil Capital Electric, where he worked for 23 years. Jack and his family moved to Oklahoma from Chicago when he was transferred to the state to work on a project for L.K. Comstock.
Jack said that with the county in the middle of multiple major construction initiatives, from possibly relocating the Election Board to the renovation of the courthouse, he’s a perfect fit for the county commission job.
“I am prepared for this,” he said. “I think my background and considering what I have done and my service to the community, it’s really kind of a round peg in a round hole for me. It’s a good fit.”
Dunkerley, an independent agent for Tedford Insurance, said he has spent his professional life working with individuals and businesses to ensure that they are prepared for life’s uncertainties. While working for State Farm Insurance, Dunkerley was on the ground in Joplin, Missouri, and Moore after tornadoes devastated those communities.
“My focus is helping people protect and plan their futures, protecting their families, their lives, their work and their life savings and their businesses, and the people they employ,” Dunkerley said.
His hope is to bring that same commitment to problem-solving and vision building to county government after what he described as a difficult 18 months for the entire country.
“What we have seen is just runaway printing of money and a spending binge at the federal level that we have never seen before and that is leading to destroying the value of the dollar, and it’s creating runaway inflation that we haven’t experienced since the ’70s or the early 1980s,” Dunkerley said. “And you combine that with lockdowns, supply-chain disruption (that’s) destroyed many small businesses that I have seen, and mandates that trample the rights and individual freedoms.
“When I looked at that situation and I looked at this race, I just believe in order for us to correct course and restore this country, it’s going to take a bottom-up movement. It is going to take electing people with business and real-live experience at every level of local government.”
Jack said he will make a point of working with every city and town within the county to ensure their voices are heard and their needs met — just not through tax increases.
“I am pretty locked in on the fact that I don’t want to raise taxes,” Jack said. “I am a conservative businessman and believe in fiscal stewardship. That is something I am not going to negotiate, but I still think we need to know how to use our monies in the best ways.
“So I think working with those communities is a big deal.”
Video: Tulsa World's memorable stories of 2021.