Former EPA chief, Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt resurfaces, files for U.S. Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Scott Pruitt’s political comeback began Friday.

Four years after exiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s top spot amid a hail of ethics and management scandals and complaints, the former state senator and Oklahoma attorney general walked unannounced into the Capitol at midday Friday and filed for U.S. Senate.

Asked how he would address questions about the circumstances of his 2018 departure from Washington, Pruitt essentially blamed political enemies for the bad publicity.

“It’s pretty simple,” the Tulsa Republican said. “I went to Washington to get something done. … When you go to Washington to make a difference, there’s going to be competition. I experienced that competition. … But this is not about the past. It’s about what needs to be done in the future.”

The extent to which Pruitt can make that narrative fly will figure prominently in a crowded primary that includes 12 other Republicans, plus a Democrat, a Libertarian, and an independent waiting in the general election.

Pruitt was the most notable filer on Friday, the last of three days candidates could enter their names in this year’s federal and state elections. Overall, this week’s 569 total filings were the fewest in a gubernatorial election year since at least 2002.

An inordinate number, though, were crammed into a few races. The aforementioned U.S. Senate race — to replace retiring Republican Jim Inhofe — attracted 16 candidates, including seven on Friday; the 2nd Congressional District, also an open seat, also attracted 16 hopefuls, including 13 Republicans, a Democrat, and 88-year-old independent Bulldog Ben Robinson, a former Democratic state senator from Muskogee.

Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate race, in which Republican incumbent James Lankford is seeking a second full term, drew 11 entrants, including six Democrats, a libertarian and an independent. Lankford has two primary opponents, including frequent filer Joan Farr of Tulsa, who turned in her paperwork Friday afternoon.

One of the Democratic candidates, Jo Glenn of Tulsa, was the 569th and last candidate to beat the 5 p.m. deadline.

All four members of Congress seeking re-election drew multiple opponents and three Republicans, two Democrats, a libertarian and an independent are challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Except insurance commissioner, where Republican Glen Mulready is unopposed, even the secondary offices have multiple candidates.

All of those people bunched at the top of the ticket meant quite a few legislative seats and district attorneys, and a lot of judgeships, have already been decided.

That includes 20 of 27 DA positions, nine of 48 state Senate seats and 45 of 101 state House seats. Most but not all of those are incumbents.

In a filing-related development, Republican insiders said state GOP Chairman John Bennett, who became a candidate in CD 2 on Wednesday, is expected to resign within the next few days. Vice Chairman Shane Jemision will be acting chairman until a permanent successor is chosen in 30 to 60 days.

Friday’s notable filings besides Pruitt included former five-term state Rep. Todd Thomsen, a Republican Corporation Commission entry; term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts, who decided to challenge incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn instead of 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas; and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen, who joined the Republican cavalcade in CD 2.

One candidate, Republican John Williams, withdrew from the state Senate District 22 primary.

The deadline for withdrawal as well as eligibility challenges is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

