OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former employees filed wrongful termination lawsuits against two state agencies for action Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt allegedly took while employed by those entities.

Neither suit names Zumwalt as a defendant.

Jo A. Stainsby was fired Sept. 3, 2019, as public information director with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority by Zumwalt, who was then communications and strategic engagement officer.

A lawsuit alleges Stainsby was terminated based on her gender and/or her gender and age.

Her attorney, Mark Hammons, said Stainsby recently settled the suit for $85,000.

Stainsby, who had been employed by the agency since 1999, did not respond to requests for comment.

“OHCA respectfully disagrees with the basis of Ms. Stainsby’s claims,” the agency said in a statement. “We remain confident in our position in relation to the matter and were prepared to defend at trial; however, in the interest of saving taxpayer dollars a decision was reached to enter into an amicable resolution. OHCA is committed to being an equal employment opportunity employer.”

Zumwalt’s former chief of staff and general counsel at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has also filed suit against the state for allegedly wrongfully terminating her Nov. 10, 2021.

Claudia C. Conner is alleging discrimination based on age and gender. She declined to comment.

“Ms. Conner’s lawsuit, filed in response to her lawful termination, is wholly based on vague allegations and scant facts,” the OESC’s general counsel’s office said. “Accordingly, the agency’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss based on her failure to provide enough facts to state a claim that is even plausible.”

Conner had previously served as an assistant attorney general, general counsel and deputy director at the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation and general counsel for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

In a Nov. 29, 2022, deposition, Conner said every person Zumwalt asked her to terminate was 60 years old or older.

In the deposition, Conner alleged that Zumwalt made comments about how employees dressed, the way they looked, and called them “frumpy” and “disloyal.” She was told to get rid of the “old guard,” Conner said.

In the deposition, Conner said Zumwalt referred to one employee as “grandma.”

In court documents, Conner said she was recruited by Zumwalt and given a raise shortly before Zumwalt fired her without providing a reason.

Zumwalt was appointed executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation in 2022.

“The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Director Zumwalt are not defendants in the pending matter and cannot provide a statement on litigation that does not name either party,” said Taylor Nelson, an agency spokesperson.

Zumwalt served as Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director from May 2020 until October 2022.

She served as chief innovation officer at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services from March 2020 until May 2020.

She served as chief communications and strategic engagement officer for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority from August 2019 until March 2020.

Zumwalt began her career with the state in 2012 earning $40,000, according to records provided by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. She earns $235,000 in her current role, according to the agency.

