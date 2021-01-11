Former East Central football coach Travis Hill chosen as Muskogee's new head coach

Travis Hill, the former highly successful football coach at East Central High School, will become Muskogee’s new head coach during a noon Tuesday special school board meeting, athletic director Jason Parker confirmed.

Hill coached at East Central for 14 seasons (1998-2011), turning the Cards into a Class 5A juggernaut. He guided them to a 136-36 record, winning a state championship in 2005 and a state runner-up finish in 2010.

H served as Muskogee's defensive coordinator and associate head coach this past season and became interim head coach following Rafe Watkins’ departure in November after six seasons at the helm.

“I am happy to announce that I will be recommending Travis Hill to the Board of Education as our new head football coach,” Muskogee superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said in a news release. “Coach Hill is a proven winner and clearly understands the expectations of taking the program to the next level.”