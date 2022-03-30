Former DA, Memorial PTA president vie for school board seat

Voters on Tulsa Public Schools’ southside are being asked to select a new representative on the board of education Tuesday.

Susan Lamkin and Tim Harris finished first and second atop a four-candidate field for TPS’ District 7 in the Feb. 8 primary election.

Incumbent Suzanne Schreiber declined to seek a third term. She has since announced her intent to run for the state House of Representatives.

TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.

Early walk-in voting is available Thursday and Friday at county election board offices. The general election is April 5.

Previously the Tulsa County district attorney, Harris has said concerns about the district’s pre-pandemic test scores, coupled with some of his experiences as a prosecutor, are an impetus behind his decision to run for office.

“The insight that I have gleaned in 28 years in the DA’s office is not hundreds, but thousands of young men and women who did not have a good, basic education,” he said at a forum Monday night hosted by the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the Tulsa Council of Parent-Teacher Associations. “Without that education and a high school diploma, it led them down a track that led them into the criminal justice system. At this stage of my career, having done that prosecution of people committing crimes, I want to get on the front end of this.”

During Monday night’s candidate forum, Harris called for a forensic audit of the district’s finances. He also said he would support reducing the salaries of Superintendent Deborah Gist and other top TPS administrators and instead reallocating those funds toward teacher pay in an effort to attract and retain educators.

Gist’s current annual salary is $254,306 per year. Her most recent contract extension did not include a salary increase.

“I don’t know how these salaries get set, but I do know that if we take some of that money and give it to the teachers, we’ll see better results,” he said.

Pointing to a Feb. 24 meeting with the Tulsa World Editorial Board as sufficient, the Harris campaign responded to a Tulsa World interview request submitted prior to the forum by asking that any additional questions be submitted in writing for consideration.

In response to queries about vouchers, staffing concerns and student absentee rates, the campaign emailed the following statement:

“When it comes to supporting our students, parents and teachers, our party affiliations, race or tribe should not be at the center of the issue; It is imperative the commitment and mission is to ensure every child in our city has access to an excellent public education.

“We all are stakeholders in Tulsa’s public education system.”

A current TPS parent, Lamkin has been involved in the Parent-Teacher Association at five of the district’s campuses over the course of 16 years. She is currently president of Memorial High School’s PTA and a vice president with the Tulsa Council of PTAs.

Her campaign priority has been finding ways to better support teachers, families and students, particularly in light of the additional academic, public health and mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“I didn’t go into this with any certain agenda or major concern other than I just saw that our schools and teachers were just so criticized,” she said. “Teachers were getting run through the mill over mask mandates, distance learning and COVID. I felt I could be a good voice on the board and try to make teachers and parents feel they were better represented.”

While talking with voters in the weeks between the primary and general elections, Lamkin said she repeatedly received questions about critical race theory, particularly from voters who do not have children currently attending a TPS site.

Critical race theory is an academic and legal premise that several key aspects of American society, including its laws, economy and criminal justice system, were fashioned in a way to benefit white people at the expense of minorities.

Citing her desire to support teachers as trained professionals, Lamkin said she backs fact-based teaching practices that encourage students to develop critical thinking skills.

“It all goes back to supporting the teachers and respecting the fact that they know how to teach the good and the bad while being appropriate,” she said. “We don’t need to make laws or try to censor teachers on what they teach or read. Critical race theory is not really a thing that’s being taught in (grades) K-12. I have kids in school and have not heard of anything along those lines that’s actually being taught in schools.”

