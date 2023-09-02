Tim Stanley Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Tim Stanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An organization with a long history of supporting Tulsa-area child abuse victims has both a new home and a new name to celebrate.

Officials with the former Child Abuse Network — now known as the Child Advocacy Network — recently gathered for a ribbon-cutting at their new facility.

The rehabilitated 34,000-square-foot space at 2815 S. Sheridan Road offers CAN double the space and will allow services to expand at a time when they are desperately needed, officials said.

The move also offered CAN an opportune time to rebrand. The new name Child Advocacy Network was felt to better represent the organization’s mission.

The new facility was made possible by a recent capital campaign.

Kala Sharp, campaign committee chair, said: “Thanks to our incredibly generous community, those working at the Child Advocacy Network now have a space that allows them the resources and environment to be even more effective at restoring hope and healing for those who need it most.”

Maura Guten, CAN president and CEO, said: “We are humbled by the incredible work of Kala Sharp and the committee who took the time to see and understand the critical work of our team and used that knowledge to inspire giving at an unprecedented level during an unprecedented time in our country. We are eager to continue being a strong voice for child advocacy in Tulsa.”

Guten said that with the expanded facility, CAN is better equipped than ever to serve victims of abuse, providing them with a safe, nurturing, child-centered environment and, ultimately, a “pathway to a brighter future.”

“Our new name better reflects that commitment,” she added.

The capital campaign committee raised nearly $11 million, almost $2 million above the initial goal. Additionally, a $1 million gift from the Mabee Foundation will establish an endowment for future capital needs.

The fundraising began in 2021 in response to an increase in need at the center, which had put it at near 150% capacity each month.

Officials said a variety of factors — environmental, legal and societal — had contributed, resulting in more children experiencing abuse and neglect and more cases being routed through Tulsa County.

Sharp said committee members are “honored to have played a small role in reducing trauma by giving children and their families a welcoming and safe space to start their journey toward hope and healing.”

Founded in 1988, CAN is dedicated to providing free comprehensive intervention services for child abuse victims age 17 and younger and their non-offending families.

For more information, go to childadvocacynetwork.org or follow the organization on social media.

