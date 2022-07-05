Former Cherokee Nation chief justice, Vietnam veteran, receives Medal of Honor at White House

Over 50 years since he returned from Vietnam, a longtime Oklahoma attorney and former Cherokee Nation chief justice has been presented the nation's highest military honor for his actions there.

Dwight Birdwell was presented the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the White House.

Birdwell, who was recognized for his bravery during an enemy assault in 1968, was one of four Vietnam veterans presented the medal Tuesday.

The others were Spc. Dennis M. Fujii, Maj. John J. Duffy and Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who was recognized posthumously.

"Not every service member has received the full recognition they deserve and today we are setting the record straight," Biden said. "I'm proud to finally award our highest military honor to each of you."

Birdwell, who was named to the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2017, was recognized for his actions on Jan. 31, 1968, when a large enemy force attacked his airbase near Saigon.

After his tank commander was wounded during the assault, Birdwell, under heavy enemy fire, moved him to safety, then turned his attention to their attackers.

He fired the tank's weapons, then dismounted and continued fighting.

Birdwell was wounded during the attack, receiving fire to his face and torso, but refused evacuation.

"When he was ordered to board a medivac helicopter — this I find amazing — he went and crawled right back off the other side and kept on fighting," Biden said. "Only after reinforcements arrived and only after he'd helped with evacuations of his fellow wounded did Spc. Birdwell agree to evacuate himself."

Biden said Birdwell received a Silver Star at the time. But years later, his commanding officer, realizing he had not received the higher honor, took it upon himself to "correct the record."

"He fully documented Birdwell's actions to make this day possible," Biden said.

Birdwell, currently an attorney in Oklahoma City, grew up in Adair County, where he was a graduate of Stilwell High School.

He entered the Army in 1966, and served in Vietnam with the 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division.

Birdwell, a member of the Cherokee Nation, previously served 12 years on the tribe's Judicial Appeals Tribunal, including two years as chief justice.

