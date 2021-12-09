Former cabinet secretary seeks $60 million for malicious prosecution

“From there, Hunter and his cronies worked backwards to find a reason for an indictment, no matter how pretextual or contrived the underlying allegations turned out to be,” according to the notice.

The notice alleges Ostrowe was charged after advocating for the abolishment of the positions of three Oklahoma Tax Commissioners who each earned $147,000.

The notice said the panel merely rubber stamped rulings from an administrative law judge, alleging wasteful spending for their salaries.

The notice said Ostrowe discussed the situation of a former Republican state senator involving a penalty and interest with the Oklahoma Tax Commissioners and the OTC director.

Ostrowe’s advice was to accommodate a request only if the law allowed it, according to the notice.

Ostrowe was concerned that the Legislature would retaliate and reduce the OTC budget, according to the notice.

He was indicted on allegations he tried to pressure two members of the Oklahoma Tax Commission to drop penalties and late fees owed by former Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud.