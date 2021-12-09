Former cabinet secretary seeks $60 million for malicious prosecution

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former cabinet secretary for Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday filed notice of intent to sue the state and is seeking around $60 million for malicious prosecution, among other things.
“I was falsely charged with outrageous accusations purely to settle political scores,” said David Ostrowe, former Oklahoma secretary of digital transformation and administration.
After being on leave, Ostrowe resigned the cabinet post in October to pursue other interests.
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned this summer and dismissed an attempted bribery charge against Ostrowe brought in December 2020 by the multicounty grand jury that Hunter oversaw. He left the door open to having his successor refile the charge, something which has not occurred.
According to the notice, the anticipated claims are against Hunter, Tax Commissioner Charles T. Prater, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and possibly others.
They may include malicious prosecution; abuse of process; libel; slander; fraud; professional negligence, negligent supervision; intentional infliction of emotional distress; deprivation of rights; and civil conspiracy.
The notice alleges Hunter looked for someone close to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who he had differences with on tribal gaming and the opioid lawsuit. Hunter filed a lawsuit against opioid makers, but the verdict was later tossed out of court.
“From there, Hunter and his cronies worked backwards to find a reason for an indictment, no matter how pretextual or contrived the underlying allegations turned out to be,” according to the notice.
The notice alleges Ostrowe was charged after advocating for the abolishment of the positions of three Oklahoma Tax Commissioners who each earned $147,000.
The notice said the panel merely rubber stamped rulings from an administrative law judge, alleging wasteful spending for their salaries.
The notice said Ostrowe discussed the situation of a former Republican state senator involving a penalty and interest with the Oklahoma Tax Commissioners and the OTC director.
Ostrowe’s advice was to accommodate a request only if the law allowed it, according to the notice.
Ostrowe was concerned that the Legislature would retaliate and reduce the OTC budget, according to the notice.
He was indicted on allegations he tried to pressure two members of the Oklahoma Tax Commission to drop penalties and late fees owed by former Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud.
“Selectively presenting evidence to the multi-county grand jury was one of the hallmarks of Hunter’s reign of corruption,” the notice said.
In the alternative, Hunter and his office recklessly or negligently failed to consider exculpatory evidence and testimony before starting criminal proceedings against Ostrowe, according to the notice.
While all this was going on, Hunter had been privately reaching out to donors to support him in a 2022 primary bid against Stitt, according to this notice.
Maliciously indicting one of the Governor’s cabinet secretaries on baseless charges was an easy way for Hunter to score political points to advance his gubernatorial aspirations and settle political scores, accruing to the notice.
“Testimony delivered directly to the multi-county grand jury was the product of carefully-coached innuendos and, in certain instances, outright falsehoods,” according to the notice.
As a result, Ostrowe, a businessman, lost private sector opportunities estimated at $60 million, according to the notice.
The notice also took aim at Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, who Stitt appointed to replace Hunter.
“Despite persistent requests for the voluntary disclosure of non-privileged documents, the AG Office led by General O’Connor has steadfastly refused to cooperate in rooting out the corruption that ran rampant under Hunter,” according to the filing.
The state has 90 days to respond, according to the notice.
“If the claims are rejected, in whole or in part, Mr. Ostrowe stands ready to file suit,” according to the notice.
"The Attorney General's office has many important duties which include investigating allegations and prosecuting individuals who commit crimes,” according to a statement from Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office. “Concerns regarding Ostrowe's conduct were referred to our office and investigated in accordance with our duties. That process and decisions regarding this matter have been addressed in earlier comments to the press. We have nothing further to add at this time."
Prater and Hunter could not be reached for comment.
