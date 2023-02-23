Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has met separately with Gov. Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City and city leaders in Broken Arrow during a visit to the state this week.

Stitt’s spokeswoman Carly Atchison said the governor spoke with Bolsonaro on Monday at the governor’s mansion.

“I do not know the purpose of the former president’s visit to Oklahoma,” Atchison said.

The Broken Arrow Police Department confirmed Thursday that officials there met with Bolsonaro earlier this week.

“This was a personal visit,” said Police Department spokesman Ethan Hutchins. “There was no official business involving the city of Broken Arrow.”

The right-wing politician has been compared to former President Donald Trump in part for his years of promoting distrust in Brazil’s government institutions and voting system.

After losing his re-election bid in October, he left the country for Florida. In January, Brazil’s Supreme Court announced it would investigate whether Bolsonaro played a role in inspiring his supporters to storm the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential offices earlier that month.

The incident has been compared to the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Bolsonaro has denied any involvement in the uprising.

News of Bolsonaro's visit first appeared on Facebook on Tuesday when Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee posted about his stop at the Police Department.

“Thanks to Officer Andre Fernandes … we had the honor of meeting with Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at our Broken Arrow Police Department,” Wimpee wrote. “Thank you Chief Brandon Berryhill for the invite!”

The post includes a picture of Wimpee and Bolsonaro, as well as additional pictures of Bolsonaro with other city officials.

Wimpee said in a text that the gathering was a private visit that lasted just a few minutes.

State Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, lived in Brazil for two years and married a Brazilian woman. He said Thursday that his understanding, based on Brazilian news accounts, was that Bolsonaro was in Oklahoma to visit a training facility for firefighters in Oklahoma City.

“What I was told is, it was a personal connection with someone there at that fire facility that knew that president and reached out to the president,” Jett said.

Jett described Bolsonaro as a strong friend and ally of the United States.

“I expect he will be back,” Jett said. “I have actually reached out to his presidential detail and also to his son Eduardo and invited him to come back and actually do a state visit to Oklahoma and be received, and hopefully speak to a joint session (of the state Legislature)."

Tulsa World reporter Carmen Forman contributed to this story.