Former astronauts to reflect on 2002 mission, unveil new space shuttle simulator at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

For John Herrington, the thing that surprised him most about space was how much more it made him think about earth.

“It gave me a much greater appreciation for what we have here, and the fact that we need to take care of what we have,” the former space shuttle astronaut said.

“It kind of fundamentally changed my perspective on my place in the grand scheme of things.”

Herrington, a Wetumka native who in 2002 became the first member of a Native American tribe to fly in space, will be in Tulsa next weekend as one of the special guests at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum’s 2022 Aviator Ball.

The event, set for Saturday, May 14, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Herrington’s 2002 flight, Space Shuttle Mission STS-113.

He will be joined by two other astronauts who were part of his mission aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour, Jim Wetherbee and Paul Lockhart.

The astronaut trio will speak as part of a panel discussion, participate in a live auction and help cut the ribbon on the museum’s new space shuttle simulator.

Other members from the 2002 flight team will also be on hand.

Herrington, a retired Navy aviator and engineer, is a member of the Chickasaw Nation and carried the Ada-based tribe’s flag with him into space.

He said he was excited to help formally dedicate the new simulator, which was created by a group of University of Tulsa senior engineering students. Along with TU, partners on the project included CymSTAR, the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority and the museum’s Special Projects Team.

“The idea with a simulator,” Herrington said, “is that kids can go in and touch and feel and look at it and go, ‘Oh, gee whiz,’ and it will kind of spur this creativity in their minds.”

It was that kind of “hands-on learning,” he added, that inspired his career as an engineer and later took him to space.

“With mathematics, certainly for me I had to see it in practice,” he said. “It’s this idea of working with your hands and kind of putting the theoretical to the practical.”

Herrington now lives in Montana, where he manages a small private airport.

But his Oklahoma roots run deep. He still has family in the Tulsa area, he said.

And he’ll be glad to have many Tulsans on hand Saturday when he revisits his 2002 mission with his former crewmates.

Herrington was mission specialist on the flight, which traveled to the International Space Station. There, while making improvements to the station, he performed three space walks, totaling almost 20 hours.

The work kept him busy, but he took the time to try to appreciate the setting, he said.

“Looking out over the edge of the earth onto the vastness of the universe — that’s a really humbling experience,” he said. “It made me feel really insignificant, really small, but also wondering, ‘How do we all play a part in this?’”

Herrington is in favor of continued space exploration and NASA’s plans to go back to the moon and even to Mars.

But again, his own experience taught him to think more broadly.

“It’s a good idea. But I think we got to keep perspective on what we have here before we continue to go out there. We need to understand our own planet and how we affect it.”

