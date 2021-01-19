'Forever impact their hearts and minds': Greenwood District history to be experienced through mobile app

Experiencing the rich history of the Greenwood District will be enhanced through virtual reality technology.
Visitors will be able to take a realistic journey through the historic streets of Tulsa’s Greenwood District thanks to an immersive augmented reality mobile app.
The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission is scheduled to launch the cinematic experience to allow visitors to experience the places, people and stories that built Black Wall Street.
The app is being developed by Kujanga Jackson, executive director of TOUCH/TheZone, and it is sponsored by Cox Communications.
“In 2019, I began working with some of my high school students using virtual reality to engage them in learning history. Most of them admitted they didn’t like history because it was boring," said Jackson. "This sparked an idea of how I could use technology to help them experience history rather than just learn about it. Using technology to create immersive experiences engages the mind, the senses and heart in a way that reading sometimes cannot."
Jackson said he wants the public to "truly have an experience with the history of Greenwood that will forever impact their hearts and minds."
A walking tour utilizing the mobile app will provide the full experience of Greenwood, including learning about O.W. Gurley, Simon Berry, BC Franklin and A.C. Jackson
“This project is a state-of-the-art gift to the world,” said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman and founder of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “After decades of silence about our history, residents and visitors from all over the world will get a chance to learn about and experience the heart and soul of Greenwood — a cultural mecca of resilience and racial healing."
The virtual tour will feature key locations such as the intersection of Greenwood and Archer streets, the Greenwood Chamber buildings in “Deep Greenwood,” Dreamland Theater and Vernon A.M.E Church, among other landmarks that defined the area.
“As more people are awakening to the story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and America’s history of systemic racial injustice and inequity, there is a mass movement of action happening around us,” said Phil Armstrong, project director for the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “When an app developer like Kujanga Jackson assembles a phenomenal team of talented creatives and pitches a remarkable idea that will interactively educate and pay homage to the lives lost nearly 100 years ago, this level of passion, shared purpose and commitment is what changes the world.”