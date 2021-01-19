'Forever impact their hearts and minds': Greenwood District history to be experienced through mobile app

Experiencing the rich history of the Greenwood District will be enhanced through virtual reality technology.

Visitors will be able to take a realistic journey through the historic streets of Tulsa’s Greenwood District thanks to an immersive augmented reality mobile app.

The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission is scheduled to launch the cinematic experience to allow visitors to experience the places, people and stories that built Black Wall Street.

The app is being developed by Kujanga Jackson, executive director of TOUCH/TheZone, and it is sponsored by Cox Communications.

“In 2019, I began working with some of my high school students using virtual reality to engage them in learning history. Most of them admitted they didn’t like history because it was boring," said Jackson. "This sparked an idea of how I could use technology to help them experience history rather than just learn about it. Using technology to create immersive experiences engages the mind, the senses and heart in a way that reading sometimes cannot."

Jackson said he wants the public to "truly have an experience with the history of Greenwood that will forever impact their hearts and minds."