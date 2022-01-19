Forecasters: Wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees expected Thursday

Bitterly cold temperatures combined with brisk north winds will result in "dangerously cold wind chill values" Thursday, forecasters said.

A strong cold front that moved through the Tulsa area on Wednesday morning resulted in falling temperatures throughout the day.

Early morning temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees had fallen to freezing or below by 3 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

North winds of 20-25 mph were gusting to over 40 mph in some areas of northeastern Oklahoma, according to the Mesonet, resulting in wind chills in the lower 20s to upper teens.

Light snow was also reported in some areas on Wednesday, though no accumulation was expected.

Wind chill values in the Tulsa area were expected to be near zero degrees on Thursday morning, with a high in the mid-20s and north winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, forecasters said. Wind chill values on Thursday were expected to be between zero and 10 degrees.

"Dangerously cold wind chill values will be ongoing early Thursday morning before winds gradually diminish during the afternoon," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.