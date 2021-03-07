Forecasters: 'Very high (wild)fire weather potential' this week

A "very high (wild)fire weather potential" is expected to continue into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, following a Red Flag warning Sunday, forecasters said.

Tulsa-area fire departments responded to at least nine reports of wildfires and grassfires as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Interstate 35 in Logan County just north of Guthrie was shut down in both directions for about an hour Sunday afternoon due to smoke over the highway from multiple grassfires in the area, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

"Warm and windy conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday with continued rapid grassland fire spread rates forecast. Any grassland fire starts on Monday are likely to spread quickly," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Low-level moisture will begin to increase some on Tuesday ahead of the next system set to affect the area. A cold front will move closer to northeast Oklahoma by Wednesday night to support an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances.

"As the front moves slowly southward the chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase area wide and likely continue into next weekend as the front remains in the area," forecasters said.

"Repeated chances for rain from late week through next weekend will likely lead to locally heavy rainfall totals."