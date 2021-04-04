Forecasters: 'Very high fire weather potential' this week; severe storms possible Tuesday night

Above-average temperatures and high winds will create conditions for the rapid spread of any wildfires for most of this week, forecasters said.
"Warm and windy conditions, especially on Monday and Tuesday, will keep fire weather concerns elevated. In addition, wind gusts may top 40 mph in some areas Tuesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
A strong storm system will bring elevated severe storm potential Tuesday night into Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, forecasters said.
"Fire weather concerns will remain high behind the associated cold front Thursday and Friday, though winds should gradually taper down with time."
A "very high fire weather potential" is included in the hazardous weather outlook for the Tulsa area Monday through Friday.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman had Tulsa and much of northeast Oklahoma in the "slight" category for severe weather on Tuesday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.
The SPC's outlooks will be updated periodically in the coming days and the outlook could change, forecasters have said.
The Tulsa-area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 15 to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.