Forecasters: 'Very high fire weather potential' this week; severe storms possible Tuesday night

Above-average temperatures and high winds will create conditions for the rapid spread of any wildfires for most of this week, forecasters said.

"Warm and windy conditions, especially on Monday and Tuesday, will keep fire weather concerns elevated. In addition, wind gusts may top 40 mph in some areas Tuesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

A strong storm system will bring elevated severe storm potential Tuesday night into Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, forecasters said.

"Fire weather concerns will remain high behind the associated cold front Thursday and Friday, though winds should gradually taper down with time."

A "very high fire weather potential" is included in the hazardous weather outlook for the Tulsa area Monday through Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman had Tulsa and much of northeast Oklahoma in the "slight" category for severe weather on Tuesday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.