Forecasters: Highs in the mid-70s Monday, then snow, sleet likely by Wednesday

Tulsa is in for another roller coaster week weather-wise, with highs in the mid-70s on Monday with a chance of storms into Tuesday, then a chance of sleet and snow by Wednesday, forecasters said.
"Thunderstorms will develop mid to late Monday evening and spread along and southeast of Interstate 44 through the early morning hours Tuesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Initial storms will pose a risk of severe weather with a gradual transition toward heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns. Thunderstorms will move east of the region Tuesday morning ahead of a strong cold front, which will sweep through southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.
"Gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures will lead to very cold wind chill values Tuesday night.
"Winter weather potential continues to increase for the Wednesday through Thursday time frame. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and light snow are forecast to overspread the region. Forecast accumulations of both icing and sleet suggest winter weather impacts are likely," forecasters said.
"The forecast accumulations will continue to be refined, however it is not too early to consider winter weather preparations in anticipation of the mid to late week conditions.
"Anticipate travel impacts through the winter event and understand power interruptions are possible within any corridor of heavier icing amounts."
The Tulsa area forecast is for a high near 74 degrees on Monday, then temperatures falling to the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.
Wednesday's forecast is for snow and sleet likely, mainly after noon, with a high near 28 and north winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday night will have sleet likely, mainly after midnight and with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Snow and sleet is also likely before noon on Thursday with a high of 30 and north winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
A low around 16 is expected Thursday night, with north winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s on Friday and low 40s on Saturday, forecasters said.