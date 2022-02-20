Forecasters: Highs in the mid-70s Monday, then snow, sleet likely by Wednesday

Tulsa is in for another roller coaster week weather-wise, with highs in the mid-70s on Monday with a chance of storms into Tuesday, then a chance of sleet and snow by Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Thunderstorms will develop mid to late Monday evening and spread along and southeast of Interstate 44 through the early morning hours Tuesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Initial storms will pose a risk of severe weather with a gradual transition toward heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns. Thunderstorms will move east of the region Tuesday morning ahead of a strong cold front, which will sweep through southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas Tuesday afternoon.

"Gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures will lead to very cold wind chill values Tuesday night.

"Winter weather potential continues to increase for the Wednesday through Thursday time frame. A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and light snow are forecast to overspread the region. Forecast accumulations of both icing and sleet suggest winter weather impacts are likely," forecasters said.