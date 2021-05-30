Forecasters: Heavy rain expected in Tulsa area Monday afternoon through Tuesday

Rain is expected to be a part of Tulsa Race Massacre 100-year commemoration events on Monday afternoon into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Multiple rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms will progress from west to east across the area Memorial Day into Tuesday," forecasters said.
"Locally heavy rainfall will be expected from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. This will likely lead to additional flash and river flooding problems. Additional rounds of showers and storms are expected to continue for at least parts of the area from Wednesday through the first part of next weekend.
"Organized severe weather is not expected, though an isolated strong to marginally severe storm or two will be possible," forecasters said.
"If you have any outdoor plans or activities scheduled for Memorial Day, keep an eye on the forecast and have a plan that includes seeking shelter from lightning if storms move into your location."
In addition to Memorial Day, Monday marks the 100th commemoration of the start of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
President Joe Biden has announced a visit the city on Tuesday, and the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission's Economic Empowerment Day is also set for Tuesday.
The Tulsa-area forecast:
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.