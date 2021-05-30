Forecasters: Heavy rain expected in Tulsa area Monday afternoon through Tuesday

Rain is expected to be a part of Tulsa Race Massacre 100-year commemoration events on Monday afternoon into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Multiple rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms will progress from west to east across the area Memorial Day into Tuesday," forecasters said.

"Locally heavy rainfall will be expected from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. This will likely lead to additional flash and river flooding problems. Additional rounds of showers and storms are expected to continue for at least parts of the area from Wednesday through the first part of next weekend.

"Organized severe weather is not expected, though an isolated strong to marginally severe storm or two will be possible," forecasters said.

"If you have any outdoor plans or activities scheduled for Memorial Day, keep an eye on the forecast and have a plan that includes seeking shelter from lightning if storms move into your location."

In addition to Memorial Day, Monday marks the 100th commemoration of the start of the Tulsa Race Massacre.