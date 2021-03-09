Forecasters: Flooding concern this weekend following blustery conditions

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Low around 47. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.