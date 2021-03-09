Forecasters: Flooding concern this weekend following blustery conditions

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday night and continuing into Sunday night could lead to localized and mainstream river flooding, forecasters said.
"Flooding concerns are likely to increase over the weekend. While the exact location of the heaviest rains remains uncertain, portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas are likely to be in or near the axis of heaviest rainfall totals through next Monday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Warm and windy conditions will continue on Wednesday, supporting high grassland fire spread rates. Any fire starts will spread quickly once again Wednesday afternoon.
"Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday night through Thursday, primarily across northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas. A few strong or briefly severe storms are possible."
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and Oklahoma City in the "marginal" category for severe weather on Wednesday, the lowest on a five-tier scale.
The Tulsa area forecast
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Low around 47. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.