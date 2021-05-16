Forecasters: Flooding a concern as rain expected all week

Three to five inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of six to eight inches are possible through Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across eastern Oklahoma this week.

"This active weather pattern could increase flooding and river flooding concerns as the multi-day event unfolds," forecasters said.

"At this time, forecast rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches could be possible through Friday. Continue to monitor forecasts through the week as rainfall amounts and locations are updated."

Areas of central Oklahoma are under a flash flood watch through Wednesday.

Tulsa averages 5.91 inches of rain in May, the most of any month.

The Tulsa area forecast:

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.