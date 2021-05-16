Forecasters: Flooding a concern as rain expected all week

Three to five inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of six to eight inches are possible through Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected across eastern Oklahoma this week.
"This active weather pattern could increase flooding and river flooding concerns as the multi-day event unfolds," forecasters said.
"At this time, forecast rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches could be possible through Friday. Continue to monitor forecasts through the week as rainfall amounts and locations are updated."
Areas of central Oklahoma are under a flash flood watch through Wednesday.
Tulsa averages 5.91 inches of rain in May, the most of any month.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph.