Forecasters eye Wednesday night for possible snow north of Tulsa

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is eyeing Wednesday night for a chance of light snow accumulations in northeast Oklahoma.

A strong upper-level low moving into the area will bring increased rain chances during the day, forecasters said Monday, but temperatures could become cold enough for snow or a wintry mix of precipitation into early Thursday.

“The best chances for any light accumulations will be closer to the Oklahoma and Kansas border and possibly into parts of northwest Arkansas as the system exits,” forecasters said.

Meteorologist Pete Snyder said although temperatures will be cold enough, forecasters don’t expect the amount of moisture that would be required for even a light snow blanket.

“We’re not looking for a really appreciable accumulation in Tulsa so much,” he said, “though it’s possible to see an inch or so northwest of here in Osage County.”

Snyder explained the upper-level low is a stronger system that covers more area than what forecasters expect from surface-level low-pressure systems. It creates cooler temperatures and more precipitation “because it’s a stronger system in the air that’s mixing.”