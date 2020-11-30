Forecasters eye Wednesday night for possible snow north of Tulsa

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is eyeing Wednesday night for a chance of light snow accumulations in northeast Oklahoma.
A strong upper-level low moving into the area will bring increased rain chances during the day, forecasters said Monday, but temperatures could become cold enough for snow or a wintry mix of precipitation into early Thursday.
“The best chances for any light accumulations will be closer to the Oklahoma and Kansas border and possibly into parts of northwest Arkansas as the system exits,” forecasters said.
Meteorologist Pete Snyder said although temperatures will be cold enough, forecasters don’t expect the amount of moisture that would be required for even a light snow blanket.
“We’re not looking for a really appreciable accumulation in Tulsa so much,” he said, “though it’s possible to see an inch or so northwest of here in Osage County.”
Snyder explained the upper-level low is a stronger system that covers more area than what forecasters expect from surface-level low-pressure systems. It creates cooler temperatures and more precipitation “because it’s a stronger system in the air that’s mixing.”
Forecasts can always change, he said, “the difference between a little bit of snow on the roads as opposed to nothing.”
“But in this case it doesn’t look like the fall from snow will be as great,” Snyder said.
He said the light rain Wednesday is forecast to transition after midnight into light snow as the low temperature hits about 30 in Tulsa.
Tulsa-area forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, high near 57.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.
Wednesday: 70% chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, high near 45.
Wednesday night: 50% chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, low around 36.
Thursday: 20% chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, high near 43.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 29.
