Forecasters eye Wednesday night for possible snow accumulation near Tulsa

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is eyeing Wednesday night for a chance of light snow accumulations in northeast Oklahoma.
A strong upper-level low moving into the area will bring increased rain chances during the day, forecasters said Monday, but temperatures could become cold enough for snow or a wintry mix of precipitation into early Thursday.
"The best chances for any light accumulations will be closer to the Oklahoma and Kansas border and possibly into parts of northwest Arkansas as the system exits," forecasters said.
Tulsa-area forecast
Monday: Sunny, high near 48.
Monday night: Clear, low around 27.
Tuesday: Sunny, high near 56.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 33.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, high near 44.
Wednesday night: 30% chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, low around 31.
Thursday: 20% chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, high near 42.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
