Forecasters: Extended period of hot, humid conditions; heat-related incidents expected to go up
Weekend heat
Courtesy National Weather Service, Tulsa

Hot, humid conditions are expected to last at least a week, with heat index values in the triple-digits, forecasters said. 

"An extended period of hot and humid conditions has begun. First responders will likely see an increase in heat related incidents," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

While a few isolated storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday, "dangerous heat and humidity are expected to be more widespread and continue for several days next week," forecasters said.

Afternoon heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees will be common across eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas, with some isolated locations topping 110 degrees, the weather service said.

"Proper precautions must be taken for any extended time outdoors to avoid heat-related illness," forecasters said.

For any storms that do develop, "damaging winds 60 to 70 mph along with some large hail will be the primary threats," forecasters said.

Highs through Friday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-90s.

"The heat may begin to break toward the end of next week as a front pushes into the region. The front will also increase the chance of storms," forecasters said.

Tulsa averages 22.2 days of high temperatures at or above 90 degrees in August and 5.3 days at or above 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

Average Tulsa rainfall for the month is 3.38 inches.

