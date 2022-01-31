Forecasters: Dangerous winter storm to hit area Wednesday, Thursday with ice, sleet and snow

A dangerous winter storm is expected to slam the area Wednesday and Thursday, with ice up to a half-inch, up to 2 inches of sleet and 8 inches of snow, a senior forecaster said.
"This is a very strong cold front with a lot of moisture on top of it," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"You may want to get all the necessities you need and plan on being stuck for a couple of days."
A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Oklahoma except the Panhandle and seven southeastern counties from late Tuesday night until Thursday night. The watch extended over more than 1,000 miles across eight states, from northern Texas to parts of Michigan and Ohio.
Piltz said the watch will likely be upgraded to a warning sometime Tuesday.
He said that as of Monday, forecasters did not have enough confidence to say exactly how much nor what kind of wintry precipitation will fall in specific areas, given that the storm system was in southwestern Canada. It will sweep into the western and central U.S. in a matter of days, he said.
The path and speed of the system will be better known by Tuesday, he said, giving forecasters a better idea of amounts and types of precipitation.
Initial models showed Tulsa "right on the line" between sleet and snow, he said.
"If that holds true, you could have a scenario in which places like Bixby and Broken Arrow get 2 inches of sleet, and northwest Tulsa gets 6 to 8 inches of snow," he said.
"It's looking like Tulsa is going to be in the sleet/snow area, where areas south could see a lot of problems with ice.
"The bottom line is that this is going to be a major winter event," he said.
The precipitation will begin as rain as early as Tuesday night in some areas, then transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday.
An initial wave of precipitation will fall in the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, with possibly a second round on Thursday afternoon, he said.
"Wednesday into Thursday appears to be the best timing for the worst of it," he said.
The weather service also said the cold blast will bring "very dangerous" wind chill values Wednesday night into Thursday.
"There's going to be a lot of wind," Piltz said, adding that travel will likely become difficult. "You're going to have a lot of blowing and drifting snow, especially in areas outside of the city."
The city of Tulsa has 63 truck-mounted salt spreaders and 51 truck-mounted snowplows, along with 210 drivers and support staff for treating streets.
It also has about 10,000 tons of salt and is receiving additional material, the city said in a news release.
The city is responsible for treating the Gilcrease and L.L. Tisdale expressways, and arterial streets. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority are responsible for treating U.S. and state highways, and turnpikes.
"After a snow or ice storm begins, the goal is to make expressways and arterial streets safe and passable as soon as possible," the city release said.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma, which provides power for most of the Tulsa metro, said it is preparing for possible weather-related outages across its service area including portions of western, southeastern and northeastern Oklahoma.
"Storm management processes have been activated and will remain in place until the threat has passed," the company said.
"PSO is coordinating with local emergency management authorities, while continuing to monitor the forecast for weather related impacts. We will continue to provide information updates as the situation unfolds. If you have questions related to your PSO power (call) 888-218-3919."
"This cold spell, while quite intense, is not expected to match the magnitude or duration of the February 2021 event," the weather service said.
Skies should be clear by Friday, but highs are only expected to be in the upper 20s, forecasters said.
The cold temperatures may allow fallen snow and sleet to stay on the ground for a few days into the weekend, forecasters said.