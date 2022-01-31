Forecasters: Dangerous winter storm to hit area Wednesday, Thursday with ice, sleet and snow

A dangerous winter storm is expected to slam the area Wednesday and Thursday, with ice up to a half-inch, up to 2 inches of sleet and 8 inches of snow, a senior forecaster said.

"This is a very strong cold front with a lot of moisture on top of it," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

"You may want to get all the necessities you need and plan on being stuck for a couple of days."

A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Oklahoma except the Panhandle and seven southeastern counties from late Tuesday night until Thursday night. The watch extended over more than 1,000 miles across eight states, from northern Texas to parts of Michigan and Ohio.

Piltz said the watch will likely be upgraded to a warning sometime Tuesday.

He said that as of Monday, forecasters did not have enough confidence to say exactly how much nor what kind of wintry precipitation will fall in specific areas, given that the storm system was in southwestern Canada. It will sweep into the western and central U.S. in a matter of days, he said.