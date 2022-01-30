Forecasters: Dangerous winter storm expected Wednesday, Thursday

A dangerous winter storm is expected to affect the region Wednesday and Thursday, with significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and snow, forecasters said.

"Disruptions to daily life can be expected, and threats to life and property are possible," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"It is still too early to focus on specific snow and ice amounts in specific locations, but the bottom line is that the potential for a major winter weather event is increasing across the entire forecast area.

"The latest data is stronger and slower with the upper system, and the result will be significantly higher precipitation amounts Wednesday evening into early Thursday," forecasters said Sunday.

"Much of this will fall as snow across at least the northern half of the forecast area, with significant ice accumulations most likely across parts of southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas. The precipitation should be tapering off and ending by Thursday afternoon."

The ice, sleet and snow will likely lead to travel problems. Power outages also are possible, forecasters said.