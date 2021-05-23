Forecasters: Chance of showers, storms throughout the week into next weekend

Chances of rain will continue throughout the week into next holiday weekend, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"An active weather pattern will persist across the area through the upcoming work week and into the weekend, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected," forecasters said.
"At least a limited severe weather threat will exist each day beginning mid-week but the potential looks to peak late week.
"Continue to monitor future forecasts and outlooks as severe weather details become clearer, especially if you have outdoor plans in advance of the (Memorial Day) holiday weekend."
A multitude of events are planned over the next week as part of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in addition to the Senior PGA golf championship at Southern Hills Country Club, Thursday-Sunday next week.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.