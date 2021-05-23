Forecasters: Chance of showers, storms throughout the week into next weekend

Chances of rain will continue throughout the week into next holiday weekend, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"An active weather pattern will persist across the area through the upcoming work week and into the weekend, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected," forecasters said.

"At least a limited severe weather threat will exist each day beginning mid-week but the potential looks to peak late week.

"Continue to monitor future forecasts and outlooks as severe weather details become clearer, especially if you have outdoor plans in advance of the (Memorial Day) holiday weekend."

A multitude of events are planned over the next week as part of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in addition to the Senior PGA golf championship at Southern Hills Country Club, Thursday-Sunday next week.

The Tulsa area forecast:

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.