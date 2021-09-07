Forecasters: After Wednesday, 'mercury seemingly has nowhere to go but up'

Next week, they said, should bring "cooler but still above-normal temperatures and low chances for rainfall."

Highs Sunday are expected to be in the upper 90s; and Monday and Tuesday in the mid-90s.

The Climate Prediction Center shows above-average temperatures for the entire state for the next eight to 14 days.

The city of Tulsa averages nine days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees in September and 0.6 days at or above 100 degrees.

So far this month, Tulsa has had high temperatures in the 90s every day and hit 101 degrees on Sept. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature in the city so far this month has been 84.8 degrees, 6.8 degrees above normal.

So far this month, Tulsa has officially recorded 0.04 inches of rain.

The normal for September is 3.85 inches.

Tulsa's below-normal rainfall began in August, when the city had 0.78 inches of rain, well below the August average of 3.38 inches, according to the weather service.