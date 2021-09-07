Forecasters: After Wednesday, 'mercury seemingly has nowhere to go but up'

After a brief reprieve Wednesday, high temperatures are again expected to approach or reach 100 degrees by the end of the week, offering no relief so far this September, forecasters said.
Tuesday's high in Tulsa was 95 degrees.
Following the passage of a cool front, which may bring chances for rain, the high Wednesday is forecast to be in the upper-80s, with a gradual warming trend.
"After the cooler temperatures (Wednesday), the afternoon mercury seemingly has nowhere to go but up, as the upper level ridging currently over the western United States builds eastward into the Southern Plains through the weekend," forecasters at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Thankfully, low-level moisture should remain scant enough to preclude the necessity for any heat headlines, leaving us with the eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas version of a 'dry heat.'
"Saturday remains likely to be the hottest day of the period. … "Given how dry things have been lately in this same area, we may see a localized uptick in the fire weather concerns with triple-digit highs and relative humidities under 30 percent," forecasters said.
Highs Friday are expected to be in the upper-90s, and a high of 101 is forecast for Saturday, forecasters said Tuesday night.
Next week, they said, should bring "cooler but still above-normal temperatures and low chances for rainfall."
Highs Sunday are expected to be in the upper 90s; and Monday and Tuesday in the mid-90s.
The Climate Prediction Center shows above-average temperatures for the entire state for the next eight to 14 days.
The city of Tulsa averages nine days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees in September and 0.6 days at or above 100 degrees.
So far this month, Tulsa has had high temperatures in the 90s every day and hit 101 degrees on Sept. 1, according to the National Weather Service.
The average temperature in the city so far this month has been 84.8 degrees, 6.8 degrees above normal.
So far this month, Tulsa has officially recorded 0.04 inches of rain.
The normal for September is 3.85 inches.
Tulsa's below-normal rainfall began in August, when the city had 0.78 inches of rain, well below the August average of 3.38 inches, according to the weather service.
So far this year as of Tuesday, 27.97 inches of rain had fallen at the city's official recording site at Tulsa International Airport. That's about an inch below the normal of 29.10 for the year, according to the weather service.
