Update (6:30 a.m. Monday): An isolated storm or two will be possible Monday morning, according to NWS Tulsa, but the
majority of the area will remain dry. Thunderstorm chances increase into the afternoon and evening with the best chances for storms along and northwest of Interstate 44. Some storms could be strong, with the main threats being wind gusts with an isolated large hail stone or two possible.
"Locally heavy rainfall, especially over Osage and Pawnee counties, will be possible this evening and overnight as a result of slow moving thunderstorms," according to NWS Tulsa.
Heat index values will range from 95 to 105.
A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the Tulsa area.
EMSA paramedics treated six people for suspected heat-related illnesses, one of whom was hospitalized, according to a news release. The additions make for 26 total heat-related illness calls in the area since Thursday, and 14 hospitalizations.
But there is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, with slightly cooler high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
"A weak frontal boundary will settle over or just north of the area by (Monday) allowing for shower and storm chances to continue through Tuesday. Some of these storms Monday evening into early Tuesday could be strong with a very limited chance for severe weather," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.