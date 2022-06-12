For Troy Aikman’s ‘Highway to Henryetta’, Blake Shelton is joined by wife Gwen Stefani

HENRYETTA – Five minutes before the start of Blake Shelton’s main-event set, “Highway to Henryetta” host Troy Aikman had some special guests ushered to their special seats.

Among those guests were Barry Switzer, who was Aikman’s OU coach in 1984-85 and his Dallas Cowboys coach in 1994-97; and Stephen Jones, Jerry’s son and the Cowboys’ executive vice president.

Forty-five minutes into Shelton’s performance, he introduced a special guest of his own: his famous wife Gwen Stefani, who sang her first No Doubt hit (“Don’t Speak”) and a duet with her husband (whose own fame expanded because of his involvement with “The Voice” talent-show TV series).

“I knew I was going to love this show tonight. I just knew it,” Shelton said from the big stage at Henryetta’s Nichols Park. “I’ll never forget it: I was down in Johnston County, Oklahoma, baiting my deer stands with corn. I got back in my truck and I had a text from Troy Aikman.

“He asked if I would come and do this (show). It was last fall. I said, ‘Man, I’d be honored to be a part of it.’ I grew up in Ada. I can’t count how many times I drove back and forth on I-40, and drove right through Henryetta, Oklahoma — the home of Troy Aikman.”

Ten hours earlier, before the start of the inaugural “Highway to Henryetta” music festival, Aikman was asked about Nichols Park and how it was configured and prepared for an all-day festival.

“(It’s) probably bigger than I envisioned,” said Aikman, a 1984 graduate of Henryetta High School. “I’ve got a great team. I was here (on Friday) and saw it for the first time. I think they did an incredible job, especially considering all the rain we’ve gotten over the last 36 hours. We got some mulch down and dried it out the best we can. I think it’s as good as we could have hoped for.”

Pointing to his left, Aikman added, “I played baseball in the park here.”

“Obviously,” he added, “this is unlike anything that’s ever happened in Henryetta.”

Located 52 miles south of downtown Tulsa, Henryetta has a population of 5,800. For the “Highway to Henryetta,” an estimated 10,000 music lovers poured into the muddy park.

A 24-ounce Coors Light had a sticker price of $12.50. Chicken on a stick: $10. The bacon cheddar ranch fries seemed popular at $12.

Within the concert area of the park, there are only seven trees. As the temperature climbed to 93 degrees, the shade provided by those trees was in great demand before sundown.

Shelton was preceded on the main stage by Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen and Stoney Larue, along with George Dunham and The Bird Dogs. Green effectively worked the crowd: “Today, Henryetta is the coolest place on the planet.”

The soundtrack of the day was heavy with Aikman’s beloved country music, but fans seemed fired up to hear a few rock covers. Bowen performed Bob Seger’s “Night Moves” and the Eagles’ “Lyin’ Eyes.” As Larue’s band was driven by a fantastic guitarist, they did an interesting medley that linked the Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back,” Ted Nugent’s “Cat Scratch Fever” and Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

There were two stages: the large main stage and the “Hen House” second stage. On the second stage were artists — including Mikayla Lane — who would do a 30-minute set as the main stage was prepared for the next performer on that side of the festival.

The 17-year-old Lane juggles a showbiz pursuit with taking online classes through the Mannford Public Schools. She records in a Tulsa studio, has made multiple appearances at Cain’s Ballroom and has gotten early career support from Shelton and his management people.

“I found out we had been added to the Henryetta roster on my mom’s birthday,” said Lane said. “The only other time I’d been here was when we played at a nursing home.”

The show’s energy level doubled when Lane was onstage for the first of her two sets. “This is my first festival,” she announced before her stellar band cooked during a cover of Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine.”

“I’m so blessed to have this band,” Lane said. “I love that there were only a few people at our stage when we started, and then you look up and see people coming up from everywhere.”

For 13 years, Steve Norman has been the Henryetta police chief. It was an all-hands-on-deck Saturday for the Henryetta Police Department. All 12 officers spent the entire day and evening at the festival. Security assistance was provided by the Okmulgee Criminal Justice Authority and the Okmulgee County sheriff’s department.

“So far today,” Norman said at 5 p.m., six hours after the gates opened, “’we’ve had zero criminal incidents. Zero.

“I really didn’t know what to expect, but when you literally double the size of the town, you never know. But so far, yes, everyone has done very well. No problems whatsoever.”

Norman is a lifelong Henryetta resident and a 1993 Henryetta High School graduate. His son, Brady Norman, will be Henryetta’s sophomore starting quarterback this season. When Aikman was here in October, announcing his plan for the “Highway to Henryetta,” he was photographed for the Tulsa World with Brady Norman.

As the show continued until 10:15, there never seemed to be any issues with crowd control.

The festival was presented by AT&T and produced to raise money for various community and education issues in the Henryetta area. Aikman’s Oklahoma weekend began with the Friday donation of refurbished computers to 300 students from the Henryetta-Okmulgee area.

“I really believe that the values and who I am – they were instilled during my years here in Henryetta,” said the 55-year-old Aikman, who after quarterbacking the Henryetta Hens became a starter for the Sooners, an NFL No. 1 overall draft pick with the UCLA Bruins, and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I can’t imagine life without having spent some of it here in Oklahoma. I wish my own girls had gotten to experience small-town America,” said Aikman, who after 21 seasons as a Fox Sports game analyst has moved to ESPN for Monday Night Football. “I’m just thrilled that we get a chance to showcase (Henryetta) for people who haven’t been here before.”

