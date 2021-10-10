For the first time, less than half Tulsa's population identifies as non-Hispanic white

The 2020 Census documented what most Tulsans have known for some time — their town is changing.
For the first time, less than half the city's population — 48.5% — identifies as non-Hispanic white. That compares to 57.9% a decade ago, and while some of the shift may be the result of a change in the way the Census asks about race and ethnicity, it's still a remarkable shift.
In fact, a recent Seattle Times analysis ranked Tulsa and Indianapolis in a tie for the most rapidly changing of the 50 largest cities in America.
"It's a big deal because it adds to the richness of our population," said Melanie Poulter, Director of Innovative Data and Research at Community Service Council of Greater Tulsa. "It adds to the diversity of thought and overall culture of our community."
It's also the reason Tulsa reversed nearly two decades of little to no growth. With birthrates down for much of the population, an influx of immigrants — largely Hispanic but also from Asia and elsewhere — seems to have accounted for much of the change.
Rodrigo Rojas, Mayor G.T. Bynum's deputy chief of staff, said those immigrants brought an entrepreneurial spirit the city tries to foster through Main Street programs and other initiatives.
"Twenty-first and Garnett (Road) is an area that's already seen tremendous change," Rojas said.
The city's New Tulsans initiative has helped more than 500 immigrants become U.S. citizens, Rojas said, and has assisted about 200 others match skills and professional credentials from their countries of origin with opportunities in Tulsa.
According to figures compiled by the Tulsa World from the 2020 and 2010 censuses, Tulsa's non-Hispanic white population declined by 12% during the decade, to just over 200,000, while the overall population increased by 5.4%, to 413,066.
The Hispanic category grew 43%, to nearly 80,000, and is the second-largest grouping at 19.1%.
The non-Hispanic, two or more category nearly doubled during the decade to about 38,000.
The non-Hispanic Black and American Indian categories were slightly lower, while the Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and other non-Hispanic categories all increased sharply percentage wise but remained relatively small shares of the population.
That adds up to a majority-minority city, a designation not universally viewed positively, but that demographers say is often misunderstood and inaccurately framed.
Writing in June for The Atlantic, researchers Richard Alba, Morris Levy and Dowell Myers said the United States is not so much becoming more racially divided as blended. They point out that the Census' fastest-growing racial identification category is "two or more."
The white/non-white dichotomy, they say, is a false one. The growing diversity of America, they write, is enmeshed not only in individual families but individual people.
"By softening and blurring racial and ethnic lines," they wrote, "diversity is bringing Americans together more than it is tearing the country apart."
