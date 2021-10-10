For the first time, less than half Tulsa's population identifies as non-Hispanic white

"Twenty-first and Garnett (Road) is an area that's already seen tremendous change," Rojas said.

The city's New Tulsans initiative has helped more than 500 immigrants become U.S. citizens, Rojas said, and has assisted about 200 others match skills and professional credentials from their countries of origin with opportunities in Tulsa.

According to figures compiled by the Tulsa World from the 2020 and 2010 censuses, Tulsa's non-Hispanic white population declined by 12% during the decade, to just over 200,000, while the overall population increased by 5.4%, to 413,066.

The Hispanic category grew 43%, to nearly 80,000, and is the second-largest grouping at 19.1%.

The non-Hispanic, two or more category nearly doubled during the decade to about 38,000.

The non-Hispanic Black and American Indian categories were slightly lower, while the Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and other non-Hispanic categories all increased sharply percentage wise but remained relatively small shares of the population.

That adds up to a majority-minority city, a designation not universally viewed positively, but that demographers say is often misunderstood and inaccurately framed.