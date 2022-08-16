For the first time in a long time, District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin has a challenger

Scott Houston says he’s not a politician and has no grand plans to be one. But at 67, he’s making his first run for public office because he believes that when it comes to elected office, people should have a choice.

In City Council District 8, that hasn’t happened in about a decade.

“I don’t think that is healthy for any community, for a number of reasons, not the least of which is a lot of people don’t really think about who their representative is or what issues may be important until there is an election, until it’s time to go vote and people then begin to investigate,” Houston said. “Not having an election for that long, I personally don’t think is healthy for our community.”

Of course District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin, who was first elected in 2011, doesn’t see it that way. The fact that he hasn’t had an opponent in the last five elections is a reflection of the good work he’s been doing, Lakin said.

“I work hard every single day. I am continually engaged with our citizens on social media, through HOA meetings, directly on the phone and directly through email,” Lakin said. “Some things don’t need to be changed when they are working really well, and for the people I am talking to, they are very happy with the services that I am providing.”

Houston is the vice president of a life insurance company. He said he decided to run for office after he commissioned an independent study to determine what issues were top of mind for District 8 residents.

Respondents, he said, felt that “nobody listens anymore” and that more attention should be paid to the needs of police and firefighters. There’s also frustration among residents who feel the cost of living is going up and that government officials are doing a poor job of explaining when and why utility rates and other fees go up, Houston said.

“Really, I think people more than anything else, would like information in advance rather than after the fact,” he said.

The city’s general fund, out of which most day-to-day operating expenses are paid, is funded primarily through sales tax revenue. The rate of 8.517% can only be changed through a vote of the people. Utility rates, such as water, sewer and stormwater, are set by the city and approved by City Council as part of the annual budgeting process.

Lakin, 55, is the longtime CEO of the Tulsa Community Foundation. It’s a job that involves a lot of number crunching, planning and analysis — expertise he says he brings to his job on the council.

He said he used those skills to help put together, promote and ultimately get passed three major capital improvement packages — Improve Our Tulsa 1 and 2, and Vision Tulsa.

“That is a big process, and I think that is one of the places that I really do shine, is just using my business skills.” Lakin said. "… (And) just my temperament as well in allowing people to tell us what they want and what they need, and then ensuring to the best of our ability that those things are included in the package that the voters ultimately have to vote to approve or deny.”

During the development of the Improve Our Tulsa packages, Lakin said, he used his strong relationship with his fellow councilors to secure a compromise that resulted in millions of dollars in road-widening projects.

“Then our engineers pour that money through a nonpolitical formula to select the widening projects, many of which, obviously, are in District 8,” he said.

Houston has been endorsed by Tulsa Firefighters Local 176, and Lakin has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police — Lodge 93. Both vow that they will do everything in their power to provide the city’s public safety workers with everything they need to do their jobs and stay safe.

“I just feel like we should do everything that we possibly can to support them,” Houston said.

Lakin says he’s been doing that all along.

“I have approved every single budget the police and fire have submitted during my term, which equates to over a billion dollars,” Lakin said.

Something else the candidates seem to agree on: It helps to have money when you are campaigning for public office. Lakin said that as of Thursday, he had raised $70,725. Houston’s most recent campaign finance report, through June 30, showed him raising $48,700.

“The only real promise that I can make because I have not been on City Council is, I promise to listen,” Houston said. “ I’ve had a number of people call me and say, ‘You answered your phone. You have my vote.’”

Lakin, for his part, said seniority helps — and would continue to be a benefit for District 8 residents if he is reelected.

“I know who to go to and who not to go to in order to have the needs of my residents addressed quickly and efficiently, and that matters,” he said.