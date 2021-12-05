For some Tulsa landlords, patience is running thin with rental assistance

After paying on-time every month for three years, one tenant gave Gary Cheatham only part of the rent due in March and didn’t pay at all in April, May or June.

Ordinarily, Cheatham could have threatened to evict him. But it wasn’t an option under a federal moratorium, initially imposed by the Trump administration in 2020 and continued this year by the Biden White House to prevent a wave of evictions and homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landlords, however, don’t file evictions out of spite, said Cheatham, who owns a handful of rental properties across Tulsa. They file out of necessity.

“There hasn’t been a moratorium on paying my bills,” he said. “If I don’t pay the water bill, the water gets cut off. If I don’t pay the electric bill, the electricity gets turned off. There was no moratorium protecting me.”

When the moratorium ended in August, one of Cheatham’s tenants began paying again. But to collect the back rent, Cheatham worked with the tenant to apply for Tulsa’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered by the nonprofit Restore Hope.

Although approved in September, Cheatham hadn’t received the funds by early December.