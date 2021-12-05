For some Tulsa landlords, patience is running thin with rental assistance

After paying on-time every month for three years, one tenant gave Gary Cheatham only part of the rent due in March and didn’t pay at all in April, May or June.
Ordinarily, Cheatham could have threatened to evict him. But it wasn’t an option under a federal moratorium, initially imposed by the Trump administration in 2020 and continued this year by the Biden White House to prevent a wave of evictions and homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landlords, however, don’t file evictions out of spite, said Cheatham, who owns a handful of rental properties across Tulsa. They file out of necessity.
“There hasn’t been a moratorium on paying my bills,” he said. “If I don’t pay the water bill, the water gets cut off. If I don’t pay the electric bill, the electricity gets turned off. There was no moratorium protecting me.”
When the moratorium ended in August, one of Cheatham’s tenants began paying again. But to collect the back rent, Cheatham worked with the tenant to apply for Tulsa’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered by the nonprofit Restore Hope.
Although approved in September, Cheatham hadn’t received the funds by early December.
“It puts us in a weird position,” he said. “What they have kind of done is dangle a carrot in front of us and say, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll get your money. You’ll get your money.’ But in the meantime, nobody is going to wait for me to pay the bills that I owe.”
Restore Hope has distributed more than $24.5 million in rental assistance this year, helping more than 5,500 Tulsa households and nearly 3,000 landlords, officials said. In November alone, the program distributed an average $1.5 million a week in rental assistance, up from $1 million a week in October, officials said.
“The pace has picked up significantly over time,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope. The agency is adding new staff members to keep up with the increasing workload, he said.
Once a tenant applies for help, most landlords receive payments in four to six weeks, Jaynes said. Some get paid within just a few days. But a small percentage of applications do take months to process, he said.
“There are some cases where we have to take a lot longer because of questions of potential fraud that we are investigating,” he said. “We’re very mindful of where this money has come from, and we want to be good stewards of it.”
In Cheatham’s case, the delay seems to have been caused by a processing glitch and can be resolved quickly, officials said.
But some Tulsa landlords, after going months without collecting rent under the moratorium, are growing impatient, Cheatham said.
“I’m hesitant to kick anybody out,” he said. “But the day that another rent payment is missed is the day I write off Restore Hope. And I think a lot of property owners feel the same way.”
