For Saint Francis hospitalist, frontline COVID fight is about 'loving our neighbor'

Early in his career, Lee added, “I had to weigh out and count the cost and ask, ‘Am I willing to put my own life potentially in harm's way?’”

He said he was trained to practice and teach in potentially dangerous places during his residency with the Tulsa-based In His Image program.

It takes a similar mindset, he added, with frontline COVID work: “You have to ask yourself and decide. 'Am I going to do this? Am I going to love my neighbor or not?' That’s the question.”

Having answered it in the affirmative, he’s been able to turn his full focus during the pandemic to those who need him.

Lee, who is used to treating seriously ill patients, said many of those needs are familiar to him. But there are also new ones, such as those created by the isolating nature of COVID treatment.

“We really have to stand in a lot of times for the family to our patients,” he said.

“What I’ve come to realize is that the team really is the family of the patient. And those are big shoes to fill.”

He said he’s never been more thankful for his colleagues than during this crisis.