For mental health concerns, police now have a safe place to take people for care and evaluation

“It can be a shift killer,” Bean said.

In addition to the dedicated entrance, additional beds and recliners for patients were added to the Crisis Center. The enhancements will allow for 2,000 more people a year to be evaluated and treated, nearly a 50% increase to the Crisis Center’s capacity.

Going forward, Perry said, Police One Stop will be the first place law enforcement brings people they believe are in need of mental health services.

“We become the front door, if you will, the first point of contact for ... everyone in the county,” Perry said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the program will dramatically improve mental health services in Tulsa.

“The reality of policing today is that the women and men of our police department are our community’s de facto mental health first responders. And they need assistance,” Bynum said. “This will establish a one-stop facility for our first responders to connect those in need with the best mental health professionals in this region."

The new program will do more than save time for police officers and provide quicker care for people. It will help ensure capacity for patients throughout the mental health care system, where beds are limited.