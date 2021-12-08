'For generations to come': Cherokee Nation opens state-of-the-art storage for thousands of historic artifacts

For nearly 60 years, the land title and other irreplaceable artifacts from Cherokee history had been preserved at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Park Hill, six miles south of downtown Tahlequah. But the facility’s aging infrastructure and outdated environmental controls led to the tribal Council declaring a “state of emergency” for the collection.

The research center that opened Wednesday will serve only as a temporary storage facility while the tribe makes long-term plans for the renovation or reconstruction of the old Heritage Center. But officials cut no corners in providing protection for the historic artifacts. The research center, built within a dining and entertainment district on the south side of Tahlequah, includes a 5,000-square-foot fireproof and storm-resistant vault with sophisticated environmental controls.

“We have ensured that our history will be better preserved and shared for generations to come,” Hoskin said.

Resembling a library inside, the center will be open to researchers, but the collection won’t be on public display. That presumably will be part of future plans that tribal officials are still discussing.