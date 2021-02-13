For Broken Arrow woman, Valentine's Day, 60th wedding anniversary stir memories of late husband

They had been looking forward to it, she said, along with another Valentine’s Day, which every year preceded their anniversary by exactly a week.

Instead, this year, Shirley will have to observe both occasions alone.

In adjusting to her new life, she’s been able to take comfort, she said, in the legacy David left behind.

And she hopes his life and example can serve as a lesson: That diabetes does not have to define someone or keep them from living.

“It was a 36-year battle,” Shirley said. “I’ll never forget the doctor telling him he would be taking insulin for the rest of his life.

“But he refused to let it stand in his way.”

If anything, she added, David only became more active after his diagnosis. He embraced a life of running, bike racing, golf and countless other outdoor activities.

For many of them, Shirley was at his side.

“He surprised me with my first pair of running shoes for my 40th birthday,” she said, adding that she began training for long-distance races.

Over the years, she would complete 16 marathons, 17 half-marathons and several 15k Tulsa Runs.