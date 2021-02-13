For Broken Arrow woman, Valentine's Day, 60th wedding anniversary stir memories of late husband

Falling for his future wife wasn’t the only tumble David Wilkinson took while in the Navy.
Once, aboard his aircraft carrier, he came perilously close to falling into the sea.
“It happened in the middle of the night. He was walking across the flight deck and he took a wrong step — there was no light — and he fell overboard,” said Shirley Wilkinson, David’s wife and fellow military veteran.
Fortunately, she added, a narrow catwalk on the vessel’s side saved him. He clung to it and was able to pull himself to safety.
“He didn’t tell me about that for many years,” Shirley said. “If he’d gone into the water, he would’ve been lost.”
In most other respects, though, David’s Navy service went swimmingly.
Especially the part of it that involved Shirley.
“Neither one of us joined the military to find a soulmate,” said Shirley, a Marine Corps veteran. “But that’s what happened.”
Memories like those have been on her mind a lot the last several months. And with the arrival of February, they’ve only increased.
She and her husband — who died last summer at 82 from diabetes — would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on Feb. 21.
They had been looking forward to it, she said, along with another Valentine’s Day, which every year preceded their anniversary by exactly a week.
Instead, this year, Shirley will have to observe both occasions alone.
In adjusting to her new life, she’s been able to take comfort, she said, in the legacy David left behind.
And she hopes his life and example can serve as a lesson: That diabetes does not have to define someone or keep them from living.
“It was a 36-year battle,” Shirley said. “I’ll never forget the doctor telling him he would be taking insulin for the rest of his life.
“But he refused to let it stand in his way.”
If anything, she added, David only became more active after his diagnosis. He embraced a life of running, bike racing, golf and countless other outdoor activities.
For many of them, Shirley was at his side.
“He surprised me with my first pair of running shoes for my 40th birthday,” she said, adding that she began training for long-distance races.
Over the years, she would complete 16 marathons, 17 half-marathons and several 15k Tulsa Runs.
Although not a marathoner, David joined her for some of her runs and was a fellow member of Tulsa Running Club.
They also teamed up for bike racing, including a 50-mile race in 1999 and a 60-miler to celebrate Shirley’s 60th birthday.
The couple tried to be an encouragement to others, too.
“We never missed an opportunity to convince someone to try a new sport or get into shape,” she said.
Fun along the way
A native of Tacoma, Washington, Shirley joined the Marines a year out of high school.
Although her family has a strong military tradition — she can name no fewer than 17 relatives who served — for her the decision was made “more on a whim.”
“I just really wanted to travel,” she said.
In 1959, while stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, she met her future husband through a mutual acquaintance.
David, from Elk City, happened to be assigned to the same place as Shirley: U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters.
What started with a few dates — 15-cent movies on base or hitching rides to sunny Waikiki Beach — would end in marriage and a lifelong partnership.
“I fell hard for him,” she said.
The pair settled in David’s native Oklahoma. For Shirley, it was an experience in culture shock.
“I never dreamed growing up I’d end up here,” she laughed.
David went on to a career with Conoco as a senior accounts manager.
The couple raised two children. They also have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David, who died July 28, was buried at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Because of the pandemic, the family chose to postpone a memorial service.
“I never could’ve imagined having to make such a decision. But we decided safety had to come first,” Shirley said.
Living alone for the last few months has been a “tremendous challenge,” she said.
But it’s given her plenty of time to reflect, including about what made her husband and their marriage special.
“A good marriage takes work, lots of it,” she said. “We had our tough times. Our faith helped us get through them.”
Equally important: “We didn’t forget to have fun along the way.”
David insisted on that, even in the midst of his health battle.
“He didn’t let diabetes slow him down,” Shirley said.
“I hope his life can inspire others with similar challenges.”