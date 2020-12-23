Food, toy donations still needed for Christmas giveaway

The Christian Ministers Alliance is still seeking donations for its annual Christmas giveaway. The alliance partnered with more than 70 area schools to provide kids in need a holiday meal for their families last week, and the Rev. W.R. Casey said the giveaway continues this week for needy families.

Those interested in donating may call 918-902-1374. Checks can be made out to CMA Inc. and mailed to the Christian Ministers Alliance, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

Food donations needed include turkeys, hams, chickens, bacon, sausage, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, 20-pound bags of potatoes, corn, onions, celery, dinner rolls, cereal and milk, bread and biscuits.

Toy donations of all kinds, including bikes, sports balls, block sets, kitchen play sets, dolls, board games and remote-controlled cars, are needed, as well.

