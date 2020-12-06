 Skip to main content
Food, toy donations needed for Christmas giveaway to Tulsa-area school children

Food, toy donations needed for Christmas giveaway to Tulsa-area school children

Helping at the holidays

Area nonprofits request donations including toys, food and household items to assist those in need this holiday season.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking donations for its annual Christmas meal basket giveaway.

The giveaway will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the old Gilcrease elementary and middle school, 5550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the Rev. W.R. Casey said.

The alliance has partnered with more than 70 area schools to provide kids in need a holiday meal for their families, and Casey said he expects likely more than 4,000 to be served his year. The need for donations is great, he said. They will be accepted up to Dec. 18; call 918-902-1374 to donate. Checks can also be made out to CMA Inc. and mailed to the Christian Ministers Alliance, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

Food donations needed: turkeys, hams, chickens, hens, bacon, sausage, mac-and-cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, 20-pound bags of potatoes, corn, onions, celery, dinner rolls, cereal and milk, bread, and biscuits.

Toy donations of all kinds are needed as well, including bikes, sports balls, block sets, kitchen play sets, dolls, board games and remote-controlled cars.

