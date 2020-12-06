Food, toy donations needed for Christmas giveaway to Tulsa-area school children

The alliance has partnered with more than 70 area schools to provide kids in need a holiday meal for their families, and Casey said he expects likely more than 4,000 to be served his year. The need for donations is great, he said. They will be accepted up to Dec. 18; call 918-902-1374 to donate. Checks can also be made out to CMA Inc. and mailed to the Christian Ministers Alliance, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.