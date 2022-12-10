 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food on Move's 'urban farm' a step closer to reality

Food on the Move received a $500,000 donation Thursday from the Hardesty Family Foundation, putting Taylor Hanson’s nonprofit closer to building an “urban farm” in north Tulsa to grow produce year-round.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will use aquaponic and hydroponic technology to grow fruits and vegetable indoors. The project also promises to include an “educational barn,” a classroom, a walk-in refrigerator, a food packaging area and a covered patio that will be called the Hardesty Community Corner.

Food on the Move launched a fundraising campaign last week to raise an additional $2.5 million for the urban farm, which will be built near Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus.

Some of the farm’s produce will be distributed to Tulsa grocery stores, while the rest will support Food on the Move’s distribution programs, officials said. The farm will also serve as a “living classroom” to train a new generation of high-tech farmers, they said.

Taylor Hanson talks about Food on the Move's impact to the Tulsa community during their first year of donations. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

