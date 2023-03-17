Pushing a walker into a chilly breeze Friday morning, Patricia Hendricks waited at the curb, unable to reach a Food Bank truck in the parking lot near her apartment northwest of downtown Tulsa.

But the chef wasn’t going to let her leave hungry. He packed several bags of prepared meals and ran across the parking lot to deliver them.

“These will last me a good while,” Hendricks said. “I eat like a bird.”

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is redoubling efforts to distribute meals and groceries across the Tulsa area after emergency SNAP benefits, which began early in the COVID-19 pandemic, expired at the end of February. This week alone, the local nonprofit prepared 2,500 emergency meal boxes, provided an additional 25 tons of fresh produce and distributed 21,000 frozen meals in response to the return of SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to its pre-pandemic levels.

Oklahoma will receive $50 million less per month in SNAP funding from the federal government, Food Bank official said.

“I double-checked that number because I thought it had to be a typo,” said Food Bank spokeswoman Diana Capra. “I didn’t think it could be that big.”

Nationwide, however, food assistance programs will lose $2.5 billion a month, she said. Families with children will lose an average $223 in monthly benefits, while seniors will lose an average of $168 a month.

By definition, of course, “emergency funding” was never meant to be permanent. The additional SNAP resources were only meant to ease the economic impact of COVID-19.

But the emergency funds are expiring as food prices rise and wages remain stagnant, putting family budgets under more and more stress, said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

“If you’ve had that extra money in your budget for three years and all of a sudden it’s cut off,” Moore said, “it’s a financial cliff for those families.”

The Food Bank provides food to more than 400 partner agencies to distribute meals and groceries across 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma.

The cuts in SNAP funding will require “a substantial response” from the Food Bank and its partners, Moore said.

“Families should not have to make a choice between keeping their lights on or feeding their kids,” he said. “Seniors should not have to make a choice between keeping the lights on, purchasing medicine or buying food.”

Video: Millions at risk of slipping into poverty after pandemic SNAP benefits end