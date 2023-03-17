When presidents of the United States — current or former — come to town, Tulsa taxpayers typically pick up the tab for security provided by the Tulsa Police Department.

And that will be the case again Saturday when former President Donald Trump attends the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center as the guest of U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

“The city can potentially expect to incur expenses in coordinating street closures and coordinating with the Secret Service, as we have many times before when the president, vice president, or any presidential candidates visit,” city spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said.

She said the city covered local law enforcement costs when Hillary Clinton and Trump campaigned for president in Tulsa in 2016.

“All occurrences are treated the same based on coordination with the Secret Service, and costs are not charged,” Brooks said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum will not be attending Saturday’s event, Brooks said.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed Trump’s visit Friday and said the Police Department is ready to assist wherever it is needed.

“It is the job of the United States Secret Service to provide security for current and former presidents,” Meulenberg said. “The Tulsa Police Department will always assist our federal law enforcement partners when it is requested of us.”

Meulenberg could not say how many officers would be working the event or how much it would cost the city.

Tulsa police officers were paid more than $450,000 in overtime and earned more than 2,000 hours in compensatory time for their work leading up to, during and after Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally at the BOK Center.

The circumstances surrounding that visit were much different than Saturday’s event.

Trump arrived in Tulsa in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a heated debate locally and nationally about the wisdom of holding a large indoor rally. At the same time, the country was roiling in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers.

Adding to the tensions was the fact that the campaign rally was held the day after Juneteenth, a day traditionally marking the end of slavery in the Civil War Confederacy.

It was Trump’s first campaign rally since the COVID-19 virus broke out earlier that year, and his staff had boasted that turnout would be huge.

The massive crowds never showed up, but Tulsa police had to plan for them and the expected protesters.

Saturday’s event, by contrast, is expected to be relatively low-key. Trump is not scheduled to make any public statements, nor is he expected meet with the press.

