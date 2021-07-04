Folds of Honor FreedomFest attendees say event serves as night of national unity in aftermath of COVID-19

Like Petroski and Brown, the O'Neals recognized the importance the holiday had as a chance to encourage national unity amid growing divisions.

"It's an important moment for people to come together, especially after what happened at the Capitol," Jazmine O'Neal said. "Holidays like this should be chances for us all to put aside our differences to celebrate one thing, our country ... it's a huge melting pot but we're all proud to be Americans, proud of our country."

Andrea O'Neal said she had a chance to overlook the political divide firsthand.

"I just shook the hand of a politician I don't necessarily agree with. We don't have the same point of view, but it was pleasant, they were as nice as can be," Andrea O'Neal said.

"They came, shook our hands, talked to our babies. To tell you the truth, that's exactly what it should be about ... I don't agree with everything that happens in this country, but I'll fight tooth and nail for it against anything that comes up against us."

That politician was U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who mingled with constituents throughout the evening. Most attendees he spoke with said the event was the first they came to after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, Lankford said.