Fly Day an uplifting experience for children with special needs

Spirits were uplifted at Jones Riverside Airport on Saturday as children with special needs were treated to a unique experience — co-piloting a small plane.
Dallas-based nonprofit Challenge Air brought its “Fly Day” event to Tulsa for the third time. The program’s mission is to help disabled children build confidence and self-esteem.
“One of the cool things about this is kids that are special-needs don’t necessarily need to think they can’t (fly),” chief pilot Bob Prater said.
The event was hosted by Riverside Tulsa Tech and was free for families of disabled youngsters ages 7-21.
Officials said they were keeping an eye on the gusty winds but were grateful for the clear weather.
“That’s the best environment for people who aren’t used to flying (on) airplanes,” Prater said. “As long as it’s a fairly smooth ride, that’s OK. We want to keep it pleasant.”
Challenge Air Executive Director and CEO April Culver said 70 children were registered for the event, down from the usual 120 due to COVID-19 safety protocols, with 11 pilots taking them up in the air.
After checking in and weighing in, families sat down and received instructions for their flight.
Cosplayers dressed as characters from Star Wars and the DC and Marvel universes roamed and posed with kids for pictures.
For each flight, the guest of honor was accompanied by an adult caregiver and had the option of bringing a sibling or friend as well. Pilots and passengers donned headsets to hear each other as well as the radio communication, and the child sat alongside the pilot in the cockpit.
First-time volunteer Coby Hughes of Collinsville flew families in a 2005 Cessna 172. He assured that the bumpy ride would smooth out once the plane topped 2,500 feet of altitude.
“I try to keep it comfortable,” he said, noting that his favorite part so far was seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.
Passengers aboard the prop planes got aerial views of landmarks such as the Arkansas River, downtown and the Gathering Place, on flights that lasted around 20 minutes.
Semeria Hall of Kansas City, Missouri, brought her sons William Collins, 10, and Isaiah Collins, 9, to the event as a surprise. Hall said this would be the first time on a plane for William, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2.
“He was pretty excited when we got here, because he had no clue,” Hall said, adding that William was excited to see the big jet outside.
When asked how he felt about being at the event, William said he was happy.
Challenge Air was founded in 1993 by the late Rick Amber, a fighter pilot whose plane crashed during a landing attempt after a combat mission over Vietnam in 1971.
Amber lost the use of his legs but channeled his passion for flight into establishing a program to help children change their perception about disability.
