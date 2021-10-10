Fly Day an uplifting experience for children with special needs

For each flight, the guest of honor was accompanied by an adult caregiver and had the option of bringing a sibling or friend as well. Pilots and passengers donned headsets to hear each other as well as the radio communication, and the child sat alongside the pilot in the cockpit.

First-time volunteer Coby Hughes of Collinsville flew families in a 2005 Cessna 172. He assured that the bumpy ride would smooth out once the plane topped 2,500 feet of altitude.

“I try to keep it comfortable,” he said, noting that his favorite part so far was seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.

Passengers aboard the prop planes got aerial views of landmarks such as the Arkansas River, downtown and the Gathering Place, on flights that lasted around 20 minutes.

Semeria Hall of Kansas City, Missouri, brought her sons William Collins, 10, and Isaiah Collins, 9, to the event as a surprise. Hall said this would be the first time on a plane for William, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2.

“He was pretty excited when we got here, because he had no clue,” Hall said, adding that William was excited to see the big jet outside.

When asked how he felt about being at the event, William said he was happy.