Flu shots offered through programs across Tulsa in push to get vaccinations amid continuing pandemic

COVID-19 came to Oklahoma in force in mid-March, when Bell said the state was in the tail end of last year's flu season. Priscilla Haynes, Tulsa Health Department Division Chief of Preventive Health, said in a news release the vaccine is a vital tool not only in preventing the flu's spread, but also making it less severe for those who contract it.

“It is possible to have flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time,” Haynes said. “Flu and COVID-19 can both result in serious illness, including illness resulting in hospitalization or death. The flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it and keep you from spreading the virus to family and other people.”

The vast changes in people's lives nationwide since then has made normal flu forecasting much less concrete, and Bell said there's good reason to avoid being an eventual statistic with both illnesses at play.

With great overlap between those most at risk from COVID-19 and the flu, Bell said the hope is that fewer flu cases means fewer hospitalizations, potential exposures to COVID-19 and keep capacity for the sickest patients.