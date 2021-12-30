Flu death reported in Tulsa County patient; vaccines urged

A patient from Tulsa County is among three across the state who have died from the flu since the season started in September, according to Oklahoma health officials.

The first flu fatality in Tulsa, reported early Thursday, was a patient 50 or older, according to state influenza surveillance information. Across Oklahoma, 238 have been hospitalized with the flu, 55 of them Tulsa County residents.

Flu vaccines are urged for anyone 6 months of age and older, according to the Tulsa Health Department. A news release notes that, like the COVID-19 vaccine, inoculation can make for a less severe infection and less viral spreading for those infected by the virus.

“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” said Ellen Niemitalo, Tulsa Health Department clinical services manager. “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”