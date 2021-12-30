Flu death reported in Tulsa County patient; vaccines urged

A patient from Tulsa County is among three across the state who have died from the flu since the season started in September, according to Oklahoma health officials.
The first flu fatality in Tulsa, reported early Thursday, was a patient 50 or older, according to state influenza surveillance information. Across Oklahoma, 238 have been hospitalized with the flu, 55 of them Tulsa County residents.
Flu vaccines are urged for anyone 6 months of age and older, according to the Tulsa Health Department. A news release notes that, like the COVID-19 vaccine, inoculation can make for a less severe infection and less viral spreading for those infected by the virus.
“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” said Ellen Niemitalo, Tulsa Health Department clinical services manager. “A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”
As many doctors have noted, the symptoms of the flu can be similar to those of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. Dr. Dale Bratzler of OU Health on Wednesday urged all symptomatic individuals to seek out testing.
"You can't tell the flu or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) or parainfluenza from COVID-19," he said.
During a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition update before Christmas, Dr. David Kendrick presented data from MyHealth Network showing flu positivity is highest among school-age children and elderly Oklahomans.
"We may have a flu season coming upon us like we have not had in a long time," he said last Tuesday.
A COVID-19 vaccine may be given with a flu vaccine during the same visit, according to Tulsa Health Department, which is offering both vaccinations by appointment. Call 918-582-9355 to schedule a vaccine at James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 East Ave., or Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave.
